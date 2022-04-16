All confirmed eFootball update 1.0.0 features: New Dream Team, Season 1, and more

eFootball has undergone some significant changes as part of its recent 1.0.0 update, which has been a soft reboot in a way. The latest patch has been months in the work as Konami has finally rolled out a version it hopes will solve most problems.

The shift from Pro Evolution Soccer to eFootball has been anything but smooth, with the release getting a slew of negative reviews. Konami has announced a string of important features set to arrive shortly with the new update.

Konami had plans to take the 2022 version to the next level, which would allow crossplay between PCs, consoles, and mobiles. However, it proved an overambition as the release on PC and consoles was met with terrible reviews.

Very few things worked for the game, and Konami decided to extend the work. With the latest update, players can expect certain exciting additions to arrive in the coming weeks.

eFootball introduces slew of new features with patch 1.0.0

The first major entrant of the new version will be Season 1, launching on April 21. The first season is part of the revamped Dream Team, allowing users to make their own teams.

Season 1

According to Konami, Season 1 will be a new model, and the entire set of details is yet to be revealed. However, fans can expect a comprehensive collection of activities that allow them to use their Dream Teams to earn different rewards.

eFootball @play_eFootball "Season" is a new element that brings football's real world themes to eFootball™ 2022, which includes challenges for players each week to test your abilities. Season 1 will begin on 21st April.

While this has yet to be declared, it's pretty likely that PvP will be a major part of Season 1. It remains to be seen what kind of rewards will be offered to the gamers and the requirements in different game modes.

New licenses and Startup campaign

The new league licenses will also be available as eFootball players can use the new licensed teams. The Startup Campaign, important for beginners, will get tours and challenge events.

eFootball @play_eFootball 2022 fun for everyone.



We will be adding Tour and Challenge events to the Startup Campaign to ensure a ton of eFootball™ 2022 fun for everyone. Thank you for your patience and for playing #eFootball with us.

Tours and challenges will allow users to earn different rewards, including GP, used to unlock cards. Patch 1.0.0 also enables them to sign players directly in exchange for GP. While better footballer cards will cost more, gamers will be sure of what they will get.

Unavailability of Master League

While the new update brings many new features, offline players seem to be missing out on the immediate thoughts of the developer. Version 1.0.0 won't have a Master League, equivalent to the Manager mode of FIFA 22.

eFootball @play_eFootball Lastly, we have received a lot of questions regarding 'Master League', 'Edit', 'Team Play', 'Co-op' and 'Match Lobby' (where you can create a room to play with your friends).

eFootball @play_eFootball Lastly, we have received a lot of questions regarding 'Master League', 'Edit', 'Team Play', 'Co-op' and 'Match Lobby' (where you can create a room to play with your friends). They will unfortunately not be included in v1.0.0. We ask for your kind patience until they are ready.

While it's likely that there will be a Master League in the future, eFootball users, for the time being, will have to depend on the Dream Team mode. The game is in a limited state as more features will be gradually added.

However, the matches will feel smoother and better, which will be great news for gamers.

