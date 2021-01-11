Bermuda Remastered map in Free Fire: List of all the new locations

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular titles of the battle royale genre. The game has witnessed immense growth in 2020 and has become one of the prevalent options on the mobile platform.

The title offers its users three different maps – Bermuda, Kalahari, and Purgatory. On January 1st, the Bermuda map's revamped version was added into the game and featured several changes.

This article lists out all the new locations added to the Bermuda Remastered map in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: TG FozyAjay's Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

Locations on the Bermuda Remastered map in Free Fire

As mentioned earlier, the Bermuda Remastered map had several changes as compared to the Bermuda map. The following locations were removed:

Graveyard Bullseye Rim Nam Village Riverside Sentosa

Here's the list of the new locations on the map:

Advertisement

#1 Nurek Dam

Nurek Dam

#2 Academy

Academy

#3 Aden's Creek

Aden's Creek

#4 Samurai's Garden

Samurai's Garden

Advertisement

(All the images are taken from the official YouTube channel of Free Fire.)

On a social media post, the developers have announced that the map will be available until January 17th and will then be temporarily removed to optimize it. The post read:

Dear survivors, we're happy to hear that you guys really enjoyed our new map, Bermuda Remastered, which was launched on 01/01/2021. Due to the overwhelmingly positive feedback and support from you guys, we have decided to extend the opening of Bermuda Remastered until 17/01/2021 so all players can enjoy this new map for a bit longer.

However, please understand that we will be temporarily removing this map from matchmaking after this extension so we can adjust and optimize all the combat areas based on all the feedback we've gotten. But don't worry, Bermuda Remastered will be coming back in the near future!

How to download the Bermuda Remastered map in Garena Free Fire

Advertisement

Follow the steps given below to download Bermuda Remastered in Free Fire:

Step 1: First, open the game and click on the "Download Center" icon located on top of the screen, as shown in the picture below:

Click on the Download Center icon

Step 2: Several resource packs will appear on the screen.

Click on the Download icon

Step 3: Lastly, click the "Download" icon, as shown in the picture above. The map will soon be downloaded.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs TSG Ritik: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?