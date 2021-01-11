Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs TSG Ritik: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and TSG Ritik are two prominent figures in the Indian Free Fire community. The former boasts a massive subscriber count of over 19 million, while the latter runs TWO-SIDE GAMERS alongside TSG Jash, which has a subscriber count of over 6.8 million.

This article takes a look at their in-game stats in Garena Free Fire and compares them.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has competed in 10177 squad matches to date and has managed to remain unbeaten in 2521 for a win percentage of 24.77%. With 37347 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.88.

In the duo mode, the streamer has won 306 of the 1642 games, translating to a win ratio of 18.63%. In the process, he has eliminated 6402 foes at a K/D ratio of 4.79.

The content creator has also played 897 solo matches and has 77 first-place finishes for a win rate of 8.58%. He has killed 2264 enemies with a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has taken part in 314 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has 41 wins, maintaining a win ratio of 13.05%. He has bagged 1023 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.75.

Apart from this, the internet star has played three duo games and has a single victory with a win percentage of 33.33%. He has secured five frags for a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Lastly, Ajjubhai has ten solo games to his name and has one Booyah, equating to a win rate of 10%. He has gathered 19 eliminations with a K/D ratio of 2.11.

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 124975352.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

TSG Ritik has featured in 10448 squad matches and has come out on top on 2130 occasions, which corresponds to a win percentage of 20.38%. With a K/D ratio of 3.01, he has notched up 25002 frags.

The internet star has played 2302 games in the duo mode and has bettered his foes in 252 of them, converting to a win ratio of 10.94%. He has gathered 4379 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.14.

The YouTuber has also appeared in 850 solo matches and has triumphed in 53, making his win rate 6.23%. He has racked up 1640 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 2.06.

Ranked stats

The streamer has participated in 78 squad games in the current ranked season and has 13 wins, having a win ratio of 16.66%. He has accumulated 256 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.94.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, Ajjubhai is better in K/D ratio and win rate in all three – solo, duo, and squad – modes.

It is impossible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as TSG Ritik is yet to feature in them. In the squad mode, TSG Ritik has the edge.

