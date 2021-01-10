Gyan Gaming's in-game Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in January 2021

Sujan Mistri, aka Gyan Sujan, is among the most subscribed and popular Indian Free Fire content creators. He regularly streams and creates content related to the prominent title on his YouTube channel – Gyan Gaming.

At the time of writing the article, Gyan Gaming boasts a subscriber count of over 6.67 million. This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, and other in-game details.

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Gaming has competed in 16,702 squad matches to date and has come out on top on 6,114 occasions, maintaining a win percentage of 36.60%. With a K/D ratio of 5.34, he has bagged 56,577 frags.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played 2,024 games and has secured 463 wins, having a win ratio of 22.87%. In the process, he has eliminated 5,330 enemies at a K/D ratio of 3.41.

The popular content creator has 1,308 solo matches to his name and has 153 Booyahs, giving him a win rate 11.69%. He has registered 2,207 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.91.

Ranked stats

Gyan Gaming has featured in 272 squad games in the current ranked season and has 86 first-place finishes, equating to a win ratio of 31.61%. He has accumulated 1,234 frags, holding a K/D ratio of 6.63.

Apart from this, the Indian YouTuber has appeared in 21 duo matches and has 12 victories, which corresponds to a win percentage of 57.14%. With 86 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 9.56.

Lastly, Gyan Sujan has also taken part in two solo games.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.)

His YouTube channel

Gyan Gaming started his voyage in content creation around three years back as the oldest video on his channel dates back to January 2018. Since then, he has uploaded 1,634 videos on his channel. He has a subscriber count of over 6.67 million and has over 695 million views combined.

His social media

Gyan Gaming has Instagram and Facebook accounts. Players can check them out using the links given below:

