How to get stylish Free Fire names with creative fonts like SK Sabir Boss in 2021

Free Fire is a famous battle royale game developed and published by the Singapore-based company Garena. The massive popularity of the game in the last few years has resulted in the emergence of digital content creators who frequently churn out gameplay videos on various online streaming platforms.

SK Sabir Boss is one of the most well-known figures in the Indian gaming community. He is known for the Free Fire videos that he uploads on his YouTube channel. He currently has a subscriber count of over 3.35 million.

The popular YouTuber has many fans who look up to him. While some try to incorporate different aspects of his gameplay into their own, others try to create cool IGNs that are similar to his Free Fire name.

This article provides a step-by-step on how to get stylish Free Fire names with a wide variety of fonts like SK Sabir Boss.

How to get stylish Garena Free Fire names like SK Sabir Boss in 2021

Players can use websites like NickFinder to find similar names like SK Sabir Boss, as shown in the picture below:

NickFinder

Since regular keyboards on mobile devices do not have fancy fonts and symbols, players would have to use websites like fancytextguru.com, lingojam.com, gypu.com, fancytexttool.com and more to generate them.

FancyTextGuru

Players can follow the steps given below to create stylish Free Fire names using such websites:

Step 1: Players first have to open one of the websites mentioned above.

Step 2: They should next enter the desired name in the text field. Several results in a variety of fonts will appear on the screen.

Step 3: Players can then choose the desired result and paste it while changing their IGN in Free Fire.

How to change IGNs in Garena Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to change their names in Free Fire:

Players should first open Free Fire and press the "Profile" icon located on the top-left corner of the lobby screen.

The profile will open up. Players have to click on the yellow name-change icon.

A dialog box will pop-up, asking them to enter the new name.

Players should then paste the copied name and tap on the "390 diamonds" option.

The name will be changed, and the diamonds will be deducted from the player's account.

