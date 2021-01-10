X-Mania's in-game Free Fire ID, K/D ratio and stats in January 2021

Hemant Vyas, aka X-Mania, is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators in India and currently boasts a massive subscriber count of over 1.34 million on YouTube.

This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more as of January 2021.

X-Mania's Free Fire ID and stats

X-Mania's Free Fire ID is 97762833.

Lifetime stats

X-Mania has played 9190 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 2133 of them, making his win rate 23.21%. He has secured 27776 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.94.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 2779 games and has triumphed in 494 of them, maintaining a win rate of 17.77%. With a K/D ratio of 3.58, he has registered 8177 kills in this mode.

X-Mania has also played 2934 solo matches and has won on 411 occasions, translating to a win rate of 14.00%. In the process, he has accumulated 8268 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.28.

Ranked stats

X-Mania's ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, X-Mania has played 138 squad games and has 36 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 26.08%. In the process, he has eliminated 425 enemies at a K/D ratio of 4.17.

The Indian content creator has also played 9 duo matches and has 3 wins to his name, translating to a win rate of 33.33%. He has bagged 32 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.33.

X-Mania has played 20 solo games and has triumphed in 5 of them, making his win rate 25.00%. With 60 kills in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 4.00.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.)

X-Mania's YouTube channel

X-Mania started his journey on YouTube around one-and-a-half years ago. The first video on his channel was posted in July 2019.

Since then, he has uploaded a total of 84 videos and has over 66 million combined views. As mentioned earlier, he has a subscriber count of over 1.34 million on the platform.

X-Mania's social media accounts

X-Mania is active on Instagram and Twitter.

