TG FozyAjay's Free Fire ID, stats, country and more

Ajay Sharma, aka FozyAjay, is a professional Free Fire athlete for the popular Indian team, TG or Total Gaming Esports. He also creates content on YouTube and boasts a subscriber count of over 351,000 on the platform.

This article looks at FozyAjay's in-game ID, stats, and more in Garena Free Fire.

FozyAjay’s Free Fire ID and stats

FozyAjay’s Free Fire ID is 29777293.

Lifetime stats

FozyAjay’s lifetime stats

FozyAjay has played 21611 squad matches and won on 7650 occasions, making his win rate 35.39%. He has bagged 59165 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.24 in this mode.

The popular YouTuber has also played 1368 duo games and has 266 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 19.44%. With a K/D ratio of 2.61, he has registered 2877 kills in these matches.

FozyAjay has played 892 solo matches and has triumphed in 104 of them, maintaining a win rate of 11.65%. In the process, he has eliminated 1498 enemies at a K/D ratio of 1.90.

Ranked stats

FozyAjay’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, FozyAjay has played 59 games in the squad mode and has emerged victorious in 14 of them, translating to a win rate of 23.72%. He has accumulated 226 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 5.02.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the esport athlete continues to play more games in Free Fire)

FozyAjay’s YouTube channel

Ajay Sharma started creating content on his YouTube channel – TG Fozy Ajay -around 4 months ago. The first video on his channel was posted in August 2020. As mentioned earlier, he has a subscriber count of over 351,000, with over 12.6 million combined views on his videos.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

FozyAjay’s social media accounts

FozyAjay is active on Instagram. Click here to visit his profile.

