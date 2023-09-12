5 best 2.5D RPGs to try out on PC

Although graphics engines have advanced a lot over the last few years, 2.5D RPGs are still in vogue. This peculiar visual style features worlds built in 2D with some depth effects that make it seem like we are in a three-dimensional scenario. The RPG genre has taken advantage of this style in a large number of titles, and the 2.5D aesthetic has a dedicated following.

If you appreciate this style, we have created a list with five titles that you should try. They tell stories about facing ancient gods, absorbing someone else's soul, or living in different times in history.

Grime, Romancing Saga 3, and three of the best 2.5D RPGs

1) Grime

The 2.5D style combines in here with an obscure world-building (Image via Clover Bite)

Grime is a 2.5D RPG that follows the story of a protagonist who doesn't seem to fit into an almost perfect world. The most attractive thing about this game is that it delivers a world built with beautiful watercolor strokes in addition to the false 3D perspective.

The main character wakes up in a world where everything seems to be made of flesh and bones. Among his main skills is the ability to absorb souls, which is very useful as a mechanic. This condition allows him to acquire and improve skills that will be important for combat and gameplay. The combination of its story with the dark aesthetic and epic music makes it one of the best RPGs for gamers to get immersed in.

2) Romancing Saga 3

Among the 2.5D RPGs, this saga is one of the most popular (Image via Square Enix)

Romancing Saga 3 is a very peculiar case among 2.5D RPGs. Although its mechanics may sound like any other title in the genre, what makes it different is that it allows you to choose between eight characters for the story, each with their own abilities and independent history.

For 2.5D RPG lovers, this video game brings all the ingredients, from turn-based battles to the gradual development of each character's abilities. However, every confrontation is difficult, even in the first moments of the game. In addition, it offers the possibility to follow the main story but also complete side quests to accumulate spells, items, and skills.

3) Little Noah: Scion of Paradise

Little Noah includes a lot of customization options (Image via Cygames)

Little Noah: Scion of Paradise is a 2.5D game in which the protagonist, Noah, must explore floating ruins with his cat. The character is an alchemist, and one of his goals is to discover the secret of mysterious constructions.

One of the main features of the game is dungeon exploration. You can also recruit more than 40 Lilliputs, a class of allies that can help you in battle. Each of them will support you with special skills and combos.

Other interesting mechanics are related to repairing and upgrading your ship. You can customize your ship and unlock new scenarios and achievements.

4) Live A Live

Live A Live is a classic in the RPG genre that was originally released for the Famicom in 1994. Its 2022 remake has a 2.5D aesthetic.

One of its attractions is its storyline, which is divided into eight chapters. Each one has different characters and takes place in a different period of history. With this premise, players are tasked with completing different missions in prehistoric times or Imperial China.

Among its mechanics, we find the use of stealth, abilities such as telepathy, and a turn-based combat system in which each character has specific commands. The game's layout is a 7x7 board in which confrontations with enemies take place.

5) Eiyuden Chronicles Rising

Eiyuden Chronicles is a saga of 2.5D RPGs (Image via Rabbit and Bear Studios)

Rising is one of the 2.5D RPGs in the Eiyuden Chronicles saga. However, the main character in the game is more concerned with exploring ruins and helping to rebuild a city than saving the world (a classic trope in this genre).

The combat system is very nice, with the use of fake 3D effects to give battles a sense of realism. You can choose from three characters and switch between them at any point, allowing you to take advantage of the different abilities they possess. In addition, the exploration is entertaining, but some of the missions that require you to travel long distances seem overly lengthy.

A very attractive aspect is the active construction of the city. It is a pleasure to see how our actions affect the city, making it bigger and better.