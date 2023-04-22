Top 5 offline RPG games to try out on PC

Role-playing games, or RPGs, have been a staple of the gaming industry for decades. From classic isometrics like Baldur's Gate to modern open-world games like The Witcher 3, there is a vast array of options available for players to enjoy. The genre has continued to evolve in recent years with new gameplay mechanics, immersive worlds, and engaging stories. If you're an RPG fan looking for the latest and greatest games to play on your PC, this article is for you.

This article will discuss the top five offline RPGs released after 2020 that you should try on PC. These games offer a range of gameplay experiences, from deep character customization to challenging combat, and are sure to provide hours of entertainment for RPG enthusiasts.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Monster Hunter Rise and 4 other best offline RPGs available for PC

1) Cyberpunk 2077 (2020)

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world action RPG developed and published by CD Projekt Red. The game is set in the dystopian future of 2077, where players take on the role of a mercenary named V, who is trying to make a name for themselves in the Night City. The game features a deep character customization system, a gripping story, and a beautiful and immersive world. However, the game was released with numerous bugs and performance issues on all platforms, which led to widespread criticism and a series of refunds. Despite its flaws, the game has a loyal fanbase, and the developers continue to release patches and updates to improve the game.

2) Baldur's Gate III (2023)

Baldur's Gate III is a classic isometric RPG developed by Larian Studios and is a follow-up to the beloved Baldur's Gate series. The game is set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe and features a deep and complex story, a vast world to explore, and turn-based combat.

The game is currently in early access but has already garnered praise for its storytelling, character development, and tactical combat. The game has also been updated regularly with new features and content, and fans of the series highly anticipate it

3) Assassin's Creed Valhalla (2020)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is an action RPG developed and published by Ubisoft. The game is set in the Viking Age, and players take on the role of Eivor, a warrior trying to lead their people to a new home in England. The game features a vast open world, beautiful graphics, and an engaging story that intertwines with the larger Assassin's Creed universe.

The game has also been updated regularly with new content, including a free expansion set in Ireland. Despite criticism for its storytelling and pacing, Assassin's Creed Valhalla remains popular and highly rated.

4) Monster Hunter Rise (2021)

Monster Hunter Rise is an action RPG developed and published by Capcom. The game is set in a beautiful and immersive world where players take on the role of a hunter trying to take down massive monsters. The game features a deep crafting system, challenging combat, and a variety of weapons and armor to choose from. The game also features new gameplay mechanics, such as the ability to ride monsters and use wire bugs to traverse the environment.

The game has been praised for its accessibility, fast-paced combat, and co-op multiplayer, and it has already sold millions of copies worldwide.

5) Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139... (2021)

Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139... is a remastered version of the beloved action RPG Nier Replicant. The game features a complex emotional story, beautiful graphics, and engaging combat. The game follows the story of a young man named Nier, searching for a cure for his sister's mysterious illness. The game also features multiple endings and a new storyline not in the original.

The game has been praised for its storytelling, character development, updated graphics, and gameplay mechanics. It is a must-play for fans of the series and newcomers alike.

The RPG genre has continued to thrive in recent years by releasing several exciting and engaging games. Each game offers unique gameplay experiences, deep character customization, and immersive worlds to explore. Whether you're a long-time fan or new to the genre, these games will provide hours of entertainment. With these games, you'll be able to immerse yourself in fantastic worlds, embark on epic quests, and discover the true meaning of being a hero.

