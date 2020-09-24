There was a time in both Warzone and the multiplayer in Modern Warfare that the .357 Revolver was an incredibly dominant weapon. It was one of the best close-quarter options even when others were available, like an Origin 12. Players could skip overkill in Warzone entirely and equip a .357 loadout while keeping the ghost perk equipped.

Eventually, the .357 was nerfed due to how powerful it had become all over Warzone and Modern Warfare. It was one attachment that busted the weapon for everyone, and that was the Snake Shot ammo conversion. It made the .357 an armor shredding shotgun and with the new akimbo additions to the game, it was unstoppable. It may not be as overpowered but with a similar loadout, the .357 Revolver is still a great option.

Best .357 Revolver loadout in Warzone

(Image Credit: Activision)

One of the main benefits of running a good .357 Revolver loadout in Warzone is the fact that the overkill perk can be swapped out for the ghost perk, which can save players a lot of grief and Warzone cash. When paired with a long-range assault rifle or a sniper rifle, the .357 can be an invaluable close-quarter shredding machine.

Without specific attachments on the .357, it's not the best weapon to pick as a base. It's the conversions specifically, which will take some grinding to get, that makes the .357 so deadly.

The attachments for the .357 Revolver Warzone loadout are as follows:

Snake shot ammunition

Akimbo perk

.357 long barrel

Lightweight trigger

5mW laser

The Snake Shot ammo and the Akimbo perk for the .357 Revolver are absolutely necessary for this Warzone loadout or anything that uses the revolver. Without those two, there is no reason to pick up the revolver over other weapons, including handguns. The Snake Shot ammo is essentially what turns the revolver into a shotgun with a ton of power up close. The akimbo perk puts a revolver in each hand, both with Snake Shot, thereby allowing you to put more bullets downrange.

The long barrel is there to increase the range on the revolver, especially as there will be hip fire when using this weapon loadout. In that case, the 5mW laser is there to help immensely with the hip-fire accuracy and sprint to fire. The lightweight trigger will increase the fire rate of the revolver and make it far easier to dump more rounds into an opponents' armor.

This .357 loadout may not be as overpowered as it once was but it is still a monster at close quarters.