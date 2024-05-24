Best 4-3-3 formation in EA FC 24, ranked

Choosing the right formation in EA Sports FC 24 is as crucial to your experience in any mode as the players you select. One of the most versatile setups that is available and commonly used is the 4-3-3. It offers several variations to fit your squad and play style.
Whether you're building a Premier League team, a La Liga squad, or a Serie A and Bundesliga hybrid, there's a 4-3-3 variation that will suit your needs and players. Here's a ranking of the best 4-3-3 formations in EA FC 24.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.
All variants of 4-3-3 formation ranked in EA FC 24
5) 4-3-3 (3)
Formation includes:
- One LB, one RB and two CBs
- Two CDMs
- One CM
- One RW and one LW
- One ST
The 4-3-3 (3) leans further into the defensive approach of the 4-3-3 (2) by converting another central midfielder into a defensive midfielder, creating a double pivot in your midfield. This setup is ideal for players who prefer slower buildups and strong defensive play.
The two CDMs focus on winning possession and redistributing it out wide to create counter-attacking opportunities. CDMs with good passing range are crucial in this formation.
Strengths:
- Solid defensive structure
- Effective for counter-attacks
- Suitable for slower build-up play
Drawbacks:
- Lacks offensive firepower
- Midfield can become too defensive
- Limited creativity from central areas
Ideal For: Players who prioritize defense and like to set traps and clog the midfield.
4) 4-3-3
Formation includes:
- One LB, one RB and two CBs
- Three CMs
- One RW & one LW
- One ST
The base 4-3-3 formation provides a balanced approach between offense and defense. Midfielders maintain central control but don't frequently push forward, keeping the team structure intact.
This setup relies on wingers and a central striker to generate offensive plays. It’s an excellent starting point for players new to the 4-3-3 setup.
Strengths:
- Balanced offense and defense
- Midfielders maintain central control
- Simplistic and flexible
Drawbacks:
- Can be too rigid
- Midfield lacks offensive contribution
- Dependent on wingers for creativity
Ideal For: Players who prefer a balanced and straightforward approach to both defense and offense.
3) 4-3-3 (2)
Formation includes:
- One LB, one RB and two CBs
- Two CMs
- One CDM
- One RW & one LW
- One ST
The 4-3-3 (2) introduces a CDM, allowing the other two midfielders to adopt more box-to-box roles. This formation provides a balance between defensive solidity and offensive support, with the CDM offering additional cover.
The wingers and striker remain the primary sources of offensive output, supported by the more adventurous central midfielders.
Strengths:
- Enhanced midfield versatility
- Balance between defense and attack
- Additional support for forwards
Drawbacks:
- Can leave midfield exposed during transitions
- Requires highly versatile midfielders
- Wingers and striker bear most of the offensive burden
Ideal For: Players who like to take calculated risks with their midfielders without compromising defense.
2) 4-3-3 (5)
Formation includes:
- One LB, one RB and two CBs
- Two CMs
- One CDM
- One RW & one LW
- One CF
The 4-3-3 (5) is similar to the formation that brought success to Liverpool. The central striker is replaced by a central forward (CF), who acts as a hybrid between a CAM and a striker, depending on the play's position.
This setup allows for fluid movement and versatile attacking options, with the CF linking midfield and attack seamlessly.
Strengths:
- Versatile and fluid attack
- CF acts as a playmaker and a forward
- Strong defensive midfield presence
Drawbacks:
- Requires a highly skilled CF
- Can leave gaps in the central attacking area
Ideal For: Players who enjoy a dynamic and fluid attacking style with strong midfield support.
1) 4-3-3 (4)
Formation includes:
- One LB, one RB and two CBs
- Two CMs
- One CAM
- One RW & one LW
- One ST
This is considered the best variation of the 4-3-3 in EA FC 24. It adopts a more offensive approach, with a CAM acting as a fourth forward.
The CAM often presses into unsafe positions to offer further support to the striker. The two holding central midfielders must be versatile and adept in defense and offense to ensure an easy transition of play and holding on to the ball.
Strengths:
- Highly offensive setup
- CAM adds an extra attacking dimension
- Versatile midfield roles
Drawbacks:
- Can leave defensive gaps
Ideal For: Players who prioritize offensive play and enjoy maintaining possession and creating numerous scoring opportunities.
In EA FC 24 Ultimate Team and regular offline modes, the 4-3-3 formation offers various options to cater to different play styles and squad strengths. Whether you prefer a defensive approach or a high-octane offense, there's a 4-3-3 variation that will help you maximize your team's potential.
Choose one that aligns with your preferred style and the strengths of your personnel to dominate the pitch.
