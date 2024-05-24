Best 4-3-3 formation in EA FC 24, ranked

Choosing the right formation in EA Sports FC 24 is as crucial to your experience in any mode as the players you select. One of the most versatile setups that is available and commonly used is the 4-3-3. It offers several variations to fit your squad and play style.

Whether you're building a Premier League team, a La Liga squad, or a Serie A and Bundesliga hybrid, there's a 4-3-3 variation that will suit your needs and players. Here's a ranking of the best 4-3-3 formations in EA FC 24.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

All variants of 4-3-3 formation ranked in EA FC 24

5) 4-3-3 (3)

4-3-3 (3) formation in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Formation includes:

One LB, one RB and two CBs

Two CDMs

One CM

One RW and one LW

One ST

The 4-3-3 (3) leans further into the defensive approach of the 4-3-3 (2) by converting another central midfielder into a defensive midfielder, creating a double pivot in your midfield. This setup is ideal for players who prefer slower buildups and strong defensive play.

The two CDMs focus on winning possession and redistributing it out wide to create counter-attacking opportunities. CDMs with good passing range are crucial in this formation.

Strengths:

Solid defensive structure

Effective for counter-attacks

Suitable for slower build-up play

Drawbacks:

Lacks offensive firepower

Midfield can become too defensive

Limited creativity from central areas

Ideal For: Players who prioritize defense and like to set traps and clog the midfield.

4) 4-3-3

4-3-3 formation in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Formation includes:

One LB, one RB and two CBs

Three CMs

One RW & one LW

One ST

The base 4-3-3 formation provides a balanced approach between offense and defense. Midfielders maintain central control but don't frequently push forward, keeping the team structure intact.

This setup relies on wingers and a central striker to generate offensive plays. It’s an excellent starting point for players new to the 4-3-3 setup.

Strengths:

Balanced offense and defense

Midfielders maintain central control

Simplistic and flexible

Drawbacks:

Can be too rigid

Midfield lacks offensive contribution

Dependent on wingers for creativity

Ideal For: Players who prefer a balanced and straightforward approach to both defense and offense.

3) 4-3-3 (2)

4-3-3 (2) formation in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Formation includes:

One LB, one RB and two CBs

Two CMs

One CDM

One RW & one LW

One ST

The 4-3-3 (2) introduces a CDM, allowing the other two midfielders to adopt more box-to-box roles. This formation provides a balance between defensive solidity and offensive support, with the CDM offering additional cover.

The wingers and striker remain the primary sources of offensive output, supported by the more adventurous central midfielders.

Strengths:

Enhanced midfield versatility

Balance between defense and attack

Additional support for forwards

Drawbacks:

Can leave midfield exposed during transitions

Requires highly versatile midfielders

Wingers and striker bear most of the offensive burden

Ideal For: Players who like to take calculated risks with their midfielders without compromising defense.

2) 4-3-3 (5)

4-3-3 (5) formation in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Formation includes:

One LB, one RB and two CBs

Two CMs

One CDM

One RW & one LW

One CF

The 4-3-3 (5) is similar to the formation that brought success to Liverpool. The central striker is replaced by a central forward (CF), who acts as a hybrid between a CAM and a striker, depending on the play's position.

This setup allows for fluid movement and versatile attacking options, with the CF linking midfield and attack seamlessly.

Strengths:

Versatile and fluid attack

CF acts as a playmaker and a forward

Strong defensive midfield presence

Drawbacks:

Requires a highly skilled CF

Can leave gaps in the central attacking area

Ideal For: Players who enjoy a dynamic and fluid attacking style with strong midfield support.

1) 4-3-3 (4)

4-3-3 (4) formation in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Formation includes:

One LB, one RB and two CBs

Two CMs

One CAM

One RW & one LW

One ST

This is considered the best variation of the 4-3-3 in EA FC 24. It adopts a more offensive approach, with a CAM acting as a fourth forward.

The CAM often presses into unsafe positions to offer further support to the striker. The two holding central midfielders must be versatile and adept in defense and offense to ensure an easy transition of play and holding on to the ball.

Strengths:

Highly offensive setup

CAM adds an extra attacking dimension

Versatile midfield roles

Drawbacks:

Can leave defensive gaps

Ideal For: Players who prioritize offensive play and enjoy maintaining possession and creating numerous scoring opportunities.

In EA FC 24 Ultimate Team and regular offline modes, the 4-3-3 formation offers various options to cater to different play styles and squad strengths. Whether you prefer a defensive approach or a high-octane offense, there's a 4-3-3 variation that will help you maximize your team's potential.

Choose one that aligns with your preferred style and the strengths of your personnel to dominate the pitch.

