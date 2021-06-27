Top 5 offline shooting games like Free Fire under 500 MB 

Free Fire has gained a massive popularity among gamers. The game has over 500 million downloads. However, to run the game smoothly, players need a stable internet connection with high bandwidth. Here are some of the best offline shooting games available on PlayStore for under 500 MB that resemble Free Fire.

Also read: 5 best PC games in India that require only 1 GB RAM

Best offline shooting games like Free Fire

1) ScarFall: The Royale Combat

(Image via twiiter@scarfall)

ScarFall is very similar to Free Fire. In this offline game, all players are airdropped and left to survive on the island and fight against enemies. Players are allowed to switch between TPS and FPS. Depending on the mod selected, players land in real life locations and abandoned maps to hunt for weapons and equipment. Players need to be the last man standing.

Download it here

Size - 378 MB

2) Arcane Quest Legends - Offline RPG

(Image via nexgamestudio)

Arcane Quest Legends delivers great mechanics and gameplay opportunities. Players need to explore the realm of Auria, identify their enemies and eliminate them as early as possible. Arcane Quest Legends is a great action-packed offline game blended with an excellent story.

Download it here

Size - 382 MB

Also read: 10 Best Android games available for free

3) Cover Fire: Fun Shooting Games

(Image via generagames)

The game is an offline game and is free to play. There are in-app purchases that are optional. Stunning graphics and realistic weapons make Cover Fire a unique FPS game. The game has various modes, including sniper ops mode, story mode and more. The game allows players to be in charge of troops who are fighting against zombies.

#CoverFire is one of the best shooting games ive played on mobile .. i give it a 9 out of 10 #MobileGames #MasterGamerz pic.twitter.com/EAowvvaiws — BravFive(MGz) (@BravFive) January 22, 2019

Download it here

Size - 336 MB

4) Battleops - Campaign Mode Game

(Image via techousegames)

This offline game is all about the struggle against terrorism. Players are soldiers of a special unit, fighting terrorist groups around the world. Modified weapons include various guns, ranging from pistols to silent crossbows. In addition to the story mode, there is also a multiplayer mode with real opponents.

Download it here

Size - 416 MB

5) Overkill 3

(Image via cranballs)

The TPS game has an online multiplayer mode like Free Fire, but it can also be played offline. Overkill 3 is spiced with gun customization, cinematics and unique battles. It's an audio-visual treat for mobile gamers. This will keep players occupied with a constantly evolving gameplay and present new challenges at every step of the game. The game offers a wide collection of weapons and highly modified customization.

Download it here

Size - 420 MB

Disclaimer: The article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. Readers' opinions may differ.

Also read: 5 best PC games in India that require only 4GB RAM

Edited by Gautham Balaji