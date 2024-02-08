Best activities to gain character XP levels in Enshrouded

It is important to gain character XP levels in Enshrouded as fast as possible since doing so opens up the doors to higher-tier weapons and armor. Leveling up as quickly as possible will also help you survive longer in the Shroud by unlocking the various skill nodes in the branching Enshrouded skill tree. Overall, there are 25 levels to reach in Enshrouded.

The title is filled with tons of resource collection, crafting, and farming activities. However, not all activities help boost character XP levels in Enshrouded, with some activities being more fruitful than others.

In this article, we’ll explain a few different methods that you can adopt to speed up the process of gaining character XP levels in Enshrouded.

How to boost character XP levels in Enshrouded

1) Complete all quests

Completing quests gives a fixed amount of experience in Enshrouded. It is important to keep completing quests to level up and progress further in the game.

Make sure to keep checking the journal for any quests you may have left out. If you've previously ignored a quest because you felt that it was too simple, you should consider completing it now to gain extra character XP level in Enshrouded.

2) Defeat enemies and other mini-bosses

This is the ultimate way to gain a ton of character XP in Enshrouded. As soon as you clear the first Elixir Well, you’ll come across a wave of Fell Enemies and their boss, the Fell Thunderbrute.

Slaying Fell enemies and other mini-bosses in the Shroud is a great way to boost character XP levels in Enshrouded, especially in the early stages of the game.

3) Go mining

Mining is an activity that you can do to gather additional character XP levels in Enshrouded. Mining may not be the most fun activity in the game, but your perseverance will definitely pay off.

Additionally, you get to collect various resources and raw materials like copper ore and amber while you are at it. There are lots of mines on the map, and you should try to keep a note of them. One location where you can mine plenty of copper ore is the Mark of Sameth, which can be found to the west of Revelwood Spire.

4) Destroy Shroud Roots

Throughout Embervale, you’ll come across Elixir Wells that are covered by the Shroud Roots. Destroying Shroud Roots will give your character some XP points.

However, be prepared to ward off plenty of Fell enemies, along with the nearby mini-bosses, in the process.

5) Discover Experience Scrolls

There are certain special materials in Enshrouded called Experience Scrolls that grant a fixed amount of XP points when you stumble across them. You can find them when you open chests or break items such as jars and crates.

This may not be the most reliable method to increase your character XP levels in Enshrouded, but the trick is to leave no stone unturned and explore every bit of Embervale.

6) Explore new locations

Ultimately, Enshrouded is a game about survival and exploration. Your player character gains XP points whenever you discover new locations in Embervale.

Natural exploration and resource collection form a key gameplay feature in Enshrouded. Therefore, you should not limit yourself to exploring only the places in and around your base. Instead, you should roam across the vast stretches of Embervale once in a while to discover new locations.

This sums up our guide on how to boost character XP levels in Eshrouded. At the end of the day, Enshrouded is an exploration and survival game. Therefore, there is no need to rush through the gameplay. Just relax and slowly explore the enchanted realms of Embervale.