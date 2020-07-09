PUBG Mobile Lite: Best ADS sensitivity settings for the game in 2020

Sensitivity settings are one of the most important settings in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Here are the best ADS sensitivity settings that the players can try in 2020.

Best ADS sensitivity for PUBG Mobile lite in 2020 (Picture Source: wallpaperaccess.com)

PUBG Mobile Lite, the lighter version of PUBG Mobile has seen massive growth in its player base over the years. The game stands out from other games due to its ability to run even on low-end devices.

Settings are an essential part of any mobile game. PUBG Mobile Lite players are given the liberty to customize even the minute settings according to their preference.

ADS sensitivity is one of the most crucial in-game settings. This setting attributes for control of recoil. It comes into picture when the players try to compensate the recoil by swiping their thumb. Some guns have really high recoil, so they might misfire if not controlled properly.

Here are the best ADS sensitivity settings for PUBG Mobile Lite.

Best ADS Sensitivity settings for PUBG Mobile Lite in 2020

Below are the ADS sensitivity settings that the players can try.

ADS Sensitivity settings:

No Scope – 90-100%

Red Dot – 50-60%

2x Scope – 35-40%

3x Scope – 25-30%

4x Scope – 17-22%

6x Scope – 13-16%

8x Scope – 8-12%

Players should never copy the in-game settings of any other player, as it doesn't yield any result. Sensitivity settings are subjective and should be set according to the preference of the player, keeping in mind the device used for playing. The sensitivity settings also depend on the layout that the player is using.

The players can alter the above-mentioned settings according to their preference. The range of ADS sensitivity is not stern or compulsory, players can even exceed it if they find it comfortable.

