Best AK47 loadout in COD: Black Ops Cold War 

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta is live for early access members. Players are able to jump into the new COD as some improvements have been made from the alpha access weekend. The beta is allowing players to get a first hand experience of the multiplayer, before the full game releases. This allows the Treyarch team to determine what needs to be tweaked before the official launch.

When it comes to COD: Black Ops Cold War, a lot of things have changed, while some have stayed the same. In terms of weapons, a classic COD assault rifle makes its return. The AK-47 is back and ready to shred through opponents like it has for the last 13 years.

Best COD: Black Ops Cold War AK47 loadout

(Image Credit: Activision)

Attachments

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 7.62

The AK-47 is a loud gun. Keep it that way by ignoring suppressors. Instead, let that loudness scare your enemies as they hear their teammates being destroyed in the distance. Use the Muzzle Brake 7.62 to help the shots land. This muzzle increases the vertical recoil control.

Barrel: 18.2" Paratrooper Barrel

This barrel is great for the AK-47 in COD: Black Ops Cold War. It does reduce the aiming movement speed a bit. The positives though, are a boost to muzzle velocity and a massive upgrade to the effective damage range.

Body: Steady Aim Laser

The steady aim laser will allow players to see the laser coming from the weapon. It increases hipfire accuracy for those close range fights, though. This makes it easier to handle those startling COD engagements where aiming down the sight wouldn't be possible.

Underbarrel: Marshal Foregrip

The Marshal Foregrip boosts movement in COD: Black Ops Cold War. It takes down the hipfire accuracy from the laser, but not enough to make it worse than it was. The positives allow the normally sluggish AK-47 to speed up. Small boosts are given to sprinting speed, base speed, shooting movement speed, and aiming movement speed.

Magazine: 40 Round Magazine

The 40 Round Magazine in COD: Black Ops Cold War is a great pickup. It heightens the reload speed, ammo capacity, magazine size, and starting ammunition count. Having that extra bit of ammo within the AK-47 could be the difference between a triple kill and getting caught reloading during the fight.