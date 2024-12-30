Using the best AKS-74 build in Delta Force should help players dominate encounters in the virtual arena. The AKS is a formidable weapon, effective in close to medium range. Its compact size allows for great mobility, making it a reliable choice for run-and-gun scenarios. The AKS-74 has a high fire rate and manageable recoil, which can be controlled with proper attachments. It is a perfect assault rifle for beginners looking for a balanced weapon in Delta Force.

This guide discusses the best AKS-74 build in Delta Force, also listing the optimal calibrations that will help gamers get the most out of the weapon.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Best Delta Force AKS-74 build

Here is the best AKS-74 build in Delta Force in terms of attachments:

· Upper Handguard: AKS-74 Upper Rail Handguard

· Muzzle: Bastion Horizontal Compensator

· Handguard: AKS-74 Lower Rail Handguard

· Foregrip: RK-0 Grip

· Mag: AK-12 30-Round Polymer Mag

· Mag Mount: Badger Small Mag Assist

· Rear Grip: Phantom Rear Grip

· Stock: Skeleton Sniper Stock

· Optic: Combat Red Dot Sight

The loadout code for this Delta Force AKS-74 build is provided below:

AKS-74 Assault Rifle-Warfare-6F57UE009B793ILS11ON5

Building the best Delta Force AKS-74 build in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

The Combat Red Dot Sight should help new players and seasoned veterans alike to make the most out of the AKS AR. The overall build focuses on recoil control and stability, as well as improved handling and fire rate.

The next section explains all the attachments used in the best AKS-74 build in Delta Force.

All Delta Force AKS-74 attachments explained

Here is a brief description of every attachment used in the best AKS-74 build in Delta Force:

The AKS-74 Upper Rail Handguard improves the overall control, stability, and accuracy and also provides modification slots.

improves the overall control, stability, and accuracy and also provides modification slots. The Bastion Horizontal Compensator reduces horizontal recoil while improving firing and camera stability.

reduces horizontal recoil while improving firing and camera stability. The RK-0 Grip significantly reduces the AKS-74's vertical recoil, making it easier to hit targets at extended ranges.

significantly reduces the AKS-74's vertical recoil, making it easier to hit targets at extended ranges. The AK-12 30-round Polymer Mag is designed to increase the AKS-74's ammunition capacity by 10 rounds, also improving the weapon's handling.

is designed to increase the AKS-74's ammunition capacity by 10 rounds, also improving the weapon's handling. The Badger Small Mag Assist improves the handling of the AKS-74.

improves the handling of the AKS-74. The Phantom Rear Grip improves weapon stabilization and sprint-to-fire speed when equipped on the AKS-74.

improves weapon stabilization and sprint-to-fire speed when equipped on the AKS-74. The Skeleton Sniper Stock enhances the AKS-74's handling and stability.

enhances the AKS-74's handling and stability. The Combat Red Dot Sight is a classic sight for close- to medium-range engagements.

Best AKS-74 build calibration settings in Delta Force

The calibration settings in Delta Force help players incorporate micro-adjustments to improve a weapon's performance. Here are the recommended weapon calibrations for the best AKS-74 build in Delta Force:

Calibrating AKS-74 in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Barrel: Weight Limit +40.00 g

Weight Limit +40.00 g Foregrip: Thickness +30.00 mm

Thickness +30.00 mm Rear Grip: Weight Limit +50.00 g, Thickness +20.00 mm

Weight Limit +50.00 g, Thickness +20.00 mm Stock: Weight Limit +50.00 g, Thickness +20.00 mm

These adjustments will significantly refine the weapon's performance, making it extremely user-friendly. While they may not be as impactful as switching out attachments, they will optimize your AKS-74 build for maximum effectiveness.

That covers everything you need to know about the best AKS-74 build in Delta Force.

