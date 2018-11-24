Best Anime games for Android & iOS 2018-Part 2

Honkai Impact 3rd

Anime based games have their own fame, and who doesn't love an anime based game or even better a game based on your favourite manga or anime. I love it and if you are an otaku like me you sure will like my list.

#1 NARUTO X BORUTO NINJA VOLTAGE

Naruto X Boruto Ninja Voltage

Naruto X Boruto Ninja Voltage is a strategy type action game. In this game, you can build your fortress and raid your enemies fortress. Well, guess what? You can also protect your base with ninja traps. The combat in this game is flawless and mesmerizing. If you are a strategy game lover then this might be your favourite game to get by.

Game Features (Source- Google Play)

All of your favourite characters are joining the battle, including Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, Kakashi Hatake, and Sakura Haruno from Naruto Shipudden, along with Boruto Uzumaki from Boruto: Naruto Next Generation.

Action

Simple controls that let you perform blazing fast combo attacks and all types of Ninjutsu!All the heroic action you expect from NARUTO and BORUTO, using beautiful graphics, including powerful Ninjutsu attacks such as Naruto Uzumaki's Rasengan, and Ninjutsu power-ups like Sasuke Uchiha's Sharingan!

NXB Ninja Voltage

Strategy

Position traps and the Shinobi that you've trained to protect your village from other players' attacks, all while creating your very own ultimate fortress!

NXB Ninja Voltage

Battle Rankings

Compete for Battle Rankings by attacking and protecting fortresses. Try to get the highest ranking by competing with players from all over the country!

Multi-Player

Online multi-player missions also available! Team up with a maximum of 4 players and defeat mighty enemies!

