Free Fire has an enormous assortment of exquisite costumes, skins, character sets and more. Players can acquire most of these exclusive in-game items by using the in-game currency (diamonds).

However, diamonds are not free, and players would have to pay out of their pockets to acquire them. Spending money to attain diamonds in Free Fire is not a feasible option for every user. Therefore, many players look for alternative ways to get diamonds for free. If you are one of them, this article is for you.

In this article, we discuss the best apps to get free diamonds in Free Fire.

Best apps to get free diamonds in Free Fire

Players must note that getting diamonds for free isn’t just a matter of clicks. They would have to complete several tasks to acquire them. Here are some of the best apps to get free diamonds:

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards (Image Credits: Google Play Store)

Google Opinion Rewards is one of the most popular options among users. All they have to do is complete simple surveys to get Google Play Credits. They can later use these credits to purchase diamonds in Free Fire. It is important to note that the payment varies per survey.

You can click here to visit Google Play Store page of the app.

GPT Apps

A snippet from the Easy Rewards application

Players can use several GPT apps available on the market. These apps have a variety of tasks that players can complete to earn points. These points can be exchanged to redeem different rewards like gift cards and more. These rewards can later be used to purchase diamonds in Free Fire. The payout differs depending upon the region of the users.

Two of the most popular GPT Apps are Poll Pay and Easy Rewards. Here are the links to both of them:

Easy Rewards: Click here

Poll Pay: Click here

