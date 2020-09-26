Free Fire offers a wide variety of in-game cosmetics like skins, costumes and more. These cosmetics allow players to customise the game to a certain extent, and users are often keen to obtain them.

The developers of Free Fire frequently add events to the game through which players can acquire such items. In one of the game's recent events, ‘Crack the Safe,’ players can get a free costume bundle.

In this article, we discuss all you need to know about the Crack the Safe event in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: Amitbhai's Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Crack the Safe in Free Fire: All you need to know

Crack the Safe in Free Fire

As mentioned earlier, Crack the Safe is one of the newest events that have been added to the game. There are four levels of safes, and players can get rewards by unlocking them. The event started on the 25th of September and will conclude on the 4th of October.

Only the safe level 1 has been unlocked as of now. Level 2 and level 3 will unlock in a few days. Meanwhile, level 4 will only unlock when players unravel the other 3 safes.

Advertisement

Here are some of the rules of the event as mentioned in-game:

To crack the safe, you need to guess the correct code. The first safe will have a 1-digit code, the second safe will have a 2-digit code, and the third safe will have a 4-digit code.

Every safe will provide a clue regarding the range of the code.

After you enter your guess, if it is incorrect, the clue’s range will be narrowed.

Subsequent guesses will be limited to the new range only.

The 4th Safe is a Secret Safe, which can only be revealed when 3 friends enter your Secret Code in-game.

Users will get 1 guess in every game they play (excluding custom-room matches.) They’ll be able to collect a maximum of 10 guesses per day, and the un-used guesses will carry over to the next day.

Players can get their secret code by pressing on the ‘Get Help’ button. They can also enter their friend’s code by clicking on the ‘Help a Friend’ button and pasting their code in the text field.

Also Read: BoomSniper’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more