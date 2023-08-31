Best Armored Core 6 anime mech designs and their Share IDs: Evangelion, Gurren Lagann, Macross, and more

One of the best parts of Armored Core 6 is replicating anime mech designs. AC6 lends itself incredibly well to this with its vast suite of parts, visual designs, and color schemes. You can also use emblems to make designs and colors that normally would not be possible - such as different leg colors. I scoured the internet to find my favorite designs across classic anime mecha franchises. However, there will be no Mobile Suit Gundam on this list, as it has already been covered.

The list it was included in will be linked at the end of this article. Here, we look at designs that have a valid Share ID, along with what platform they are on. That said, here are the best anime mech designs for Armored Core 6.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The best Armored Core 6 Anime mech designs and platform Share IDs

1) Skull Leader (Macross)

PlayStation Share ID: V6ZUE8ZRG8T6

Out of all the Armored Core 6 anime mech designs, this one’s my favorite. Several pilots have taken the mantle of “Skull Leader” across the Macross anime, but the first, and perhaps the best, was Roy Fokker. A pilot in the Global War and First Robotech War, he was one of the key pilots of the Super Defense Fortress (SDF-1).

A natural pilot, he was an incredibly memorable character, and though several others would take his place as the leader of Skull Squadron, Roy Fokker was the best.

PlayStation Share ID: NRFQVZXQQNZ4

I also found an alternate version of Skull Leader that I wanted to highlight, which was quite good. You can find it in the link above.

2) Gurren Lagann (Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann)

Gurren Lagann by u/KawaiiLP in armoredcore Expand Post

PlayStation Share ID: BFMYGGF322G2

Truthfully, I’ve watched Gurren Lagann the least of all anime mechs on this Armored Core 6 list. It’s a show I certainly need to finish. However, I loved the mech designs featured in it, as they fit gracefully in Armored Core 6.

This design is based on the primary Gunmen of Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann. The only difference is they couldn’t put the headpiece on. Regardless, it’s a beautiful design, and I’ve always been a fan of mecha, where multiple people pilot the different pieces, à la GoLion/Voltron.

3) EVA Units 00, 01, 02, and Pink Mari (Neon Genesis Evangelion)

Evangelion Mechs by u/AdamskaOcelot in armoredcore Expand Post

EVA Unit-00 (PlayStation): U7QQMFAAW2RR

EVA Unit-01 (PlayStation): Y909G13BRB6F

EVA Unit-02 (PlayStation): GXGV5QKDUXAZ

Pink Mari (PlayStation): GXGV5QKDUXAZ

NERV Emblem: G580ZWTSM2LC

There's a huge dose of Eva here. One Redditor created all three EVA Units, while another Redditor made the NERV logo, as seen in the above codes. Neon Genesis Evangelion has always been a bit of a contentious anime, but it had top-notch designs. They fit nicely into the world of Armored Core 6, that’s for sure.

This list features the EVA Units piloted by Rei Ayanami (EVA Unit-00), Shinji Ikari (EVA Unit-01), and Asuka Langley Soryu (EVA Unit-02). In addition, upon request, the designer also created a color palette for Pink Mari.

4) Lancelot (Code Geass)

Xbox Share ID: NKXU2AM7M1UR

This is one of the most popular Knightmare Frames of the Holy Britannian Empire. An intrepid Redditor created this anime-based design from Code Geass. It would ultimately be updated and upgraded across the lifetime of the series and had two known pilots, technically.

Suzaku Kururugi piloted it in the canon of the series and during one of the Super Robot Wars games, while Lelouch vi Britannia would pilot the gorgeous white and gold Knightmare Frame. It’s a popular, sharp design and really stands out in Armored Core 6 with its brilliant white and gold color palette.

We will continue to update this list as we find more excellent anime mech designs for Armored Core 6. If you’re a fan of Mobile Suit Gundam, we have you covered. Refer to this list for more mobile suit designs and share IDs.