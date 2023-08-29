Best Armored Core 6 Transformers designs and their Share IDs

Armored Core 6 players have already begun creating other mecha, such as Transformers. While traditionally, the robots from that series are sentient, in this case, players are piloting some of their favorite Robots in Disguise. From Megatron to Optimus Prime, a wealth of designs have been shared across Twitter, YouTube, and Reddit.

Unfortunately, we aren’t using any that don’t feature Share IDs. This means some truly exceptional work has been left off this list.

As time goes on, if other players reveal their incredible works, we’ll add them to this list of Armored Core 6 Transformers builds. There are so many incredible robots you can replicate in FromSoftware’s latest masterpiece, and here’s a sampling of them.

Note: This list is a work in progress. As we uncover more builds, we'll share them here.

Armored Core 6 builds that turn you into one of the Transformers

1) G-13 Bumblebee

Bumblebee in AC6 (Image via FromSoftware)

PC: 9RVSXA1FJZYF

Fans over the years have made fun of Bumblebee for not really being a combat-based Autobot. However, in Armored Core 6, you can change all that. Even if he’s not the bravest or toughest Autobot in the Transformers, he’s loyal and always helps his friends.

He’s often closely linked to the Witwicky family in both the cartoons and the Michael Bay films. He’s even been played by John Cena, showing just how popular the character is.

2) G1 Shockwave

PlayStation: EQ7SC040KRWE, Emblem: 2FPGJZVFPDHA

When it comes to Transformers, Shockwave is far and away my favorite of the franchise. One of the Decepticons, he’s the Guardian of Cybertron.

Unlike many of the Decepticons, which are motivated by greed and anger, he’s purely motivated by logic. A “computer on legs,” it’s often said, could be far more powerful than Megatron. He’s easily one of the coolest designs I’ve seen for an Armored Core Transformer.

While he cannot change into a laser gun, he's still one of Megatron's most loyal followers. The purples in this accurately reflect the design used for the G1 version of the Decepticon.

3) G1 Megatron

PC: TU3TM46KYW9U

Another one of the most popular Transformers in the series’ history, Megatron had to be on this Armored Core 6 list. Sadly, he doesn’t transform into a giant gun, a tank, or any of his other forms.

Once a pacifist on the side of good, a brush with death changed him forever. From that point on, only power could affect real change on the planet of Cybertron.

4) G1 Optimus Prime

PlayStation: 1EBRXLZYHQLA

I’ve seen about a half dozen Optimus Prime builds in Armored Core 6, but this one takes the cake. There were several G1 Optimus Prime designs as well, this Redditor offered perhaps the most accurate depiction - giant rocket launchers aside.

It was hard to pick between this and the Michael Bay Optimus design I saw, but when it came down to sheer effort and the accuracy of the portrayal, this was my favorite.

A beautifully designed member of the Transformers cast, you can take this one into battle confidently. He’s ready to battle until “All Are One”. This robot needs no introduction. But for those who do not know, he’s the unflinching, uncompromising leader of the Autobots since the series’ first appearance in the 1980s.

The only thing this version of Optimus Prime is missing is his trademark energy axe - perhaps instead, he can settle for the Moonlight sword.

There are plenty of builds in Armored Core 6 for this popular robot franchise, but unfortunately, many of them do not offer a share code for others to replicate them. We’ll keep an eye out for other interesting builds that you can make happen in the game.