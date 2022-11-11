Best attachments for Draupnir spear in God of War Ragnarok

Kratos gains the mighty Draupnir spear in God of War Ragnarok, thanks to Brok. A spear with the wind elemental can be thrown an infinite number of times. It’s fast, has a decent range, and has several incredibly powerful techniques.

With that in mind, you’ll also want to equip attachments for it right away. There are quite a few of them in God of War Ragnarok, so there’s no wrong answer. That said, these are among the strongest of the attachments that will help you devastate any boss or foe in the game.

The Draupnir is an incredibly fun weapon, and here are the best attachments to equip to it when adventuring through the Nine Realms.

What attachments do you need for your Draupnir in God of War Ragnarok?

1) Hind of Attuned Elements

Where to find: In a Yggdrasil Rift after fighting the Nightmare Parasites in Forging Destiny.

The Hind of Attuned Elements is for players who love to juggle their various weapons to freeze/burn someone, and then swap to the spear. Swapping weapons mid-combo is a more advanced technique for God of War Ragnarok players, but it’s worth learning how to do so.

This attachment enhances your damage against any foe that is afflicted with Burn or Frost status ailments. You’ll want to charge your weapon, inflict the status ailment in God of War Ragnarok, quickly swap to the Draupnir and start hammering the enemy to maximize your damage output.

It’s an incredible attachment and also enhances your Defense and Runic stats. It doesn’t add Strength, unfortunately, but that doesn’t make it any less potent.

2) Battle-Scarred Sauroter

Where to find: Crafted by the blacksmiths after returning to Sindri’s House at the end of Creatures of Prophecy.

This Defense and Vitality-themed Draupnir attachment is the one I used the most in God of War Ragnarok. Weapons that grant a Rage/Health Burst are very important to me, so I can keep the fight going even if I mess up.

Any time you Stun Grab (R3) an enemy in the game, the Battle-Scarred Sauroter will grant you a Rage Burst. It’s brilliant, and there will be fights where you’re going to want to Rage more than once, and it will definitely assist you there. You don’t have to go searching through Legendary Chests to find it either. Just get Sindri and Brok to craft it for you.

3) Charging Assault Sauroter

Where to find: Crafted by the blacksmiths after returning to Sindrdi’s House at the end of Forging Destiny.

I missed this hilt initially, and I was so happy when I went back to craft it. I use the Hoplite Lunge and Phalanx Breaker skills frequently, so this was a no-brainer for me. A Defense/Vitality/Luck hilt for God of War Ragnarok rewards your sprint-based attacks.

When using Hoplite Lunge and Phalanx Breaker, it applies more Stun and has a Moderate Luck chance to grant an Unstoppable Aura. It is a very powerful ability, which prevents you from being interrupted by enemy attacks. This makes it an ideal piece of equipment for Kratos.

There are plenty of other Draupnir hilts in God of War Ragnarok, but these are just three that are worth equipping as you demolish the enemies of Kratos.

