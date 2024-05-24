Best attacking strategies for Baby Dragon in Clash of Clans

Baby Dragon in Clash of Clans is a strong and adaptable unit that provides special tactical advantages. When they are furious, they deal more damage and take up half the housing area of dragons. They are therefore a great fit for a variety of attack tactics. Nevertheless, their vulnerability to air defenses and splash damage necessitates cautious deployment and planning.

Players may enhance the impact of Baby Dragon's strikes and turn them into extremely powerful weapons by mastering and employing their advantages, such as their capacity for fury and their efficiency in farming and funneling.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Attacking strategies to adopt while using Baby Dragon in Clash of Clans

1) Utilizing enraged Baby Dragons for maximum damage

Baby Dragon (Image via Supercell)

When Baby Dragon in Clash of Clans is enraged, they shine and deal a lot more damage. Make sure they are deployed away from other air units to optimize this effect. A Baby Dragon is extremely powerful when they are angry, dealing about 120% of a Dragon's DPS at the same maximum level. Utilize them to swiftly target and destroy ancillary structures, forming efficient funnels for your core forces.

This strategy enables Baby Dragon to effectively destroy any possible threats and defenses in addition to directing your warriors toward the center of the base. Spells such as Rage can be used with other effects to increase damage and quick dispatch of important targets.

2) Mitigating defenses and splash damage

Expand Tweet

One of the main benefits of utilizing Baby Dragon in Clash of Clans is that they are less susceptible to Seeking Air Mines than Dragons, which take up 20 housing spaces, as each mine only kills one Baby Dragon. But because of their greater quantity, they are vulnerable to splash damage from air bombs and wizard towers, among other defenses.

Use balloons to set off seeking air mines ahead of time, or cast healing spells to keep them healthy during attacks. It's also critical to target and neutralize air defenses. Before deploying your Baby Dragon in Clash of Clans, you can deliberately use Earthquake and Lightning spells to wipe away Air Defenses, which will ensure that they survive longer and deal more damage.

Also Read: How to get 270 Clash of Clans Golden Boots for free?

3) Effective funneling and farming tactics

Official game poster (Image via Supercell)

Baby Dragon in Clash of Clans has a good damage output and good health, making them great for funneling. Use them to clear the peripheral buildings while directing your main force toward the base's heart. This works especially well when combined with ground forces to take care of any residual defenses.

Baby Dragon is great for farming because of their "enraged" ability, which may quickly demolish resource collectors. When farming, release your Baby Dragon to quickly gather resources after employing spells or other troops to clear any vulnerable Air Defenses. If there are no strong defenders close by, they can also take on weaker Archer Queens.

Check out more articles from Clash of Clans:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback