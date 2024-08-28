Barbarians Evolution is one of the best army swarms in Clash Royale, which can easily counter mini tanks and take down the crown tower. Players can unlock the Barbarians card once they reach the Barbarian Bowl arena and evolve it using six evolution shards.

The Barbarians Evolution card spawns five Barbarians with hit points 10% higher than the originals. Their attack and movement speed increases by 35% for three seconds with every attack. Players can add this powerful card in almost any battle deck in place of mini tanks like Valkyrie and Mini Pekka.

In this article, we will explore the best Barbarians Evolution decks in Clash Royale.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Best Barbarians Evolution decks in Clash Royale

1) Loon MK EWiz ID

Loon MK EWiz ID deck (Image via Supercell)

The Loon MK EWiz ID deck contains the following cards:

Barbarians Evolution (This card costs 5 elixir)

Knight Evolution (This card costs 3 elixir)

Balloon (This card costs 5 elixir)

Mega Knight (This card costs 7 elixir)

Inferno Dragon (This card costs 4 elixir)

Electro Wizard (This card costs 4 elixir)

Arrows (This card costs 3 elixir)

Rage (This card costs 2 elixir)

Loon MK EWiz ID is one of the best Mega Knight decks in Clash Royale, which can be used by higher-rena players to win maximum battles. This battle deck focuses on using Balloon, Barbarians Evolution, Rage, and Mega Knight offensively to take down the crown tower.

Players should use Mega Knight with Electro Wizard to counter Inferno Dragon and Inferno Tower. Rage should be used with the Balloon to easily take down the tower.

Knight Evolution, Arrows, Inferno Dragon, and Electro Wizard should be used defensively to stop the enemy's counter-push. Inferno Dragon can easily take down any ground tank.

2) Hog Pekka Freeze

Hog Pekka Freeze battle deck in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

The Hog Pekka Freeze deck in Clash Royale contains the following cards:

Barbarians Evolution (This card costs 5 elixir)

Wizard Evolution (This card costs 5 elixir)

Miner (This card costs 3 elixir)

Pekka (This card costs 7 elixir)

Freeze (This card costs 4 elixir)

Hog Rider (This card costs 4 elixir)

Arrows (This card costs 3 elixir)

Minions (This card costs 3 elixir)

Hog Pekka Freeze is one of the best Hog Rider decks in Clash Royale, which can be used both in multiplayer and tournament battles. This battle deck focuses on using Hog Rider, Miner, Freeze, and Pekka offensively to take down the crown towers. Players should use Arrows to protect Pekka from army swarms.

Barbarians Evolution, Wizard Evolution, and Minions are used defensively to take down the enemy's tanks and stop the push. Wizard Evolution should be used to take down army swarms. Minions should be used against ground mini tanks.

Players can also use Pekka defensively against powerful tanks like Mega Knight, Electro Giant, and Royal Giant. A counter push can be started with Pekka as a tank and Wizard Evolution as an attacker.

3) Giant GY Bowler NW

Giant GY Bowler NW (Image via Supercell)

The Giant GY Bowler NW deck contains the following cards:

Barbarians Evolution (This card costs 5 elixir)

Archers Evolution (This card costs 3 elixir)

Giant (This card costs 5 elixir)

Bowler (This card costs 5 elixir)

Night Witch (This card costs 4 elixir)

Graveyard (This card costs 5 elixir)

Arrows (This card costs 3 elixir)

Giant Snowball (This card costs 2 elixir)

Giant GY Bowler NW is another powerful deck that can be used in mid-ladder to win battles. Players can use Giant, Graveyard, Bowler, and Archers offensively to take down the crown tower. Archers and Giants should be used together to counter the enemy's air troops.

The Graveyard should directly be used on the tower to distract it and deal good damage. Arrows and Giant Snowballs should be used to take down army swarms like Minion Horde, Skeleton Army, and Goblin Gang.

Barbarians Evolution and Night Witch are used defensively to stop the enemy's counter-push. Night Witch summons Bats which helps take down air troops. Barbarians Evolution can take down tanks like Pekka and Giant.

