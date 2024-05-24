Best battle pass weapons in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves is the latest action RPG launched by Kuro Games. Similar to all gacha games, you will find a battle pass system called Pioneer Podcast. It is divided into two tiers: the free-to-play "Public Channel" and a more premium "Insider Channel". Purchasing the premium battle pass will allow players to pick a 4-star weapon of their choice from a pool of five different weapons.

Each weapon in the battle pass is unique, however, some will generally perform better than the rest. Players might wonder if any weapon is worth grabbing from the "Insider Channel". This article will highlight the best weapons to pick from the Pioneer Podcast battle pass in Wuthering Waves.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Wuthering Waves best battle pass weapons

The weapons available via the Pioneer Podcast battle pass in Wuthering Waves offer various effects. However, only a few select weapons can be considered worth picking up when you unlock "Insider Channel" level 30. Below are the best weapons to choose from in the battle pass.

It is worth mentioning that the weapon list is in no particular order or rank.

1) Autumntrace

Autumntrace stats and passive preview (Image via Kuro Games)

Base ATK: 33 (412)

CRIT-Rate: 4.5 (20.2%)

Autumntrace is a 4-star broadblade with CRIT-Rate secondary stats which already makes it desirable for DPS resonators.

At rank 1, the weapon's passive (Eddge Direction) increases ATK by four percent when dealing Basic Attack DMG or Heavy Attack DMG. This effect will last for seven seconds and can be stacked up to five times. The effect can be triggered once every second.

Currently, Jiyan and Calcharo are the best resonators to take advantage of Autumntrace's base stats. The weapon's passive also complements both of their playstyle. This 4-star broadblade will be suitable for any future ATK-scaled DPS character.

2) Augment

Augment stats and passive preview (Image via Kuro Games)

Base ATK: 33 (412)

CRIT-Rate: 4.5 (20.2%)

Augment is a 4-star Rectifier and another weapon with CRIT-Rate secondary stats in Wuthering Waves.

The weapon's passive at rank 1, Forgiving Resilience, increases the wielder's ATK by 15 percent when Resonance Liberation (Ultimate) is cast. This ATK buff will last for 15 seconds which is beneficial for ATK-scaled DPS resonators. Characters like Encore and Yinlin currently benefit from this rectifier's stats and passive in Wuthering Waves.

3) Stonard

Stonard stats and passive preview (Image via Kuro Games)

Base ATK: 33 (412)

CRIT-Rate: 4.5 (20.2%)

Stonard is a 4-star gauntlet and one of the best weapons with CRIT secondary stats you can get from the battle pass. Its Rank 1 weapon passive, Wallbreaker, increases the wielder's Resonance Liberation DMG Bonus by 18 percent when the Resonance Skill is released. This DMG Bonus will last for 15 seconds.

Characters like Jianxin and Lingyang are the most suitable to use the Rectifier. With a CRIT-Rate of 4.5, future DPS resonators will feel enticed to obtain this weapon.

