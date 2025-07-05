Beginner Personas in Persona 5: The Phantom X are particularly valuable not for their flashy moves but their consistency and flexibility. Some deal powerful AoE damage, others heal or buff your entire team, and a few can help you win tough battles with defence-piercing strikes or steady debuffs.

In this guide, we’ll go over some of the best beginner Personas in Persona 5: The Phantom X that provide strong value early on and remain relevant as you progress.

Note: This article reflects the writer's views and opinions, and the list is not in any particular order.

Leanan Sidhe, Phoenix and the other three beginner Personas in Persona 5: The Phantom X

1) Leanan Sidhe

Leanan Sidhe's lore (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // SEGA)

Leanan Sidhe stands out early in the game as a powerful Psy-based attacker with solid support potential. Her key move, Psychokinetic Disruption, hits all enemies for 62.9% of your attack and lowers their defence by 8.5%. That debuff is more than just a side effect; it triggers Lovers’ Duel I, which adds another 42% bonus Psy damage when targeting debuffed enemies with a skill.

She also comes with Rakunda, which drops enemy defence by 33% if you’d rather go pure support for a turn. Overall, Leanan Sidhe offers consistent damage with helpful team utility, and while she caps out at Level 35, she stays relevant through a large chunk of early and mid-game content.

2) Phoenix

Phoenix in the list of Best beginner Personas in Persona 5: The Phantom X (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // SEGA)

Phoenix blends raw nuclear damage with consistent buffs that scale well into mid-game, which makes it one of the best beginner Personas in Persona 5: The Phantom X. His main nuke, Freila, deals 109% damage and gains a bonus if the target has an elemental ailment. He also gets Wings of Sacred I, which raises attack by 10%, and if you defeat a foe, it boosts your nuclear damage by 35% for the next two turns.

That may sound situational, but it comes into play more than you’d expect, especially in boss fights where enemies summon reinforcements. Phoenix also has a built-in Nuclear Boost and AoE armor breaker skill, making him versatile in both offense and support. If your party lacks Nuclear coverage, he’s a great pickup and a good alternative to Suzaku in the early game.

3) Principality

Principality's lore (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // SEGA)

Principality is a strong defensive option for beginner Personas in Persona 5: The Phantom X. It features one of the most helpful healing setups in the early to mid game. Its highlight move restores over 48% of its attack as HP to the entire party and boosts their defense. That’s a rare combination of AoE healing paired with a lasting DEF buff, which can help keep your team alive through more challenging fights.

His core passive also increases defense by 18.6% and provides a 20% boost to team-wide DEF. If you’re having trouble with survivability or need a dependable support Persona, Principality is one of the best options to acquire early.

4) Incubus

Incubus is one of the best beginner Personas in Persona 5: The Phantom X (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // SEGA)

Incubus isn’t flashy, but it’s incredibly useful because of one key skill: Life Drain. This is an Almighty-type attack that deals 35.2% of your attack as unblockable damage while also healing the user. The real strength is that Almighty skills, which are very rare to resist, block, or reflect, provide a reliable way to deal damage to the enemy.

Even if you don’t use him long-term, fusing him early to pass Life Drain to other Personas is a smart move.

5) Succubus

Succubus in Persona 5: The Phantom X (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // SEGA)

Succubus isn’t here for her damage. What makes her valuable is her passive Intoxicated Whisper I, which increases the critical hit rate of any ally by 11.7% whenever they use a skill. That means your whole team gets a consistent crit chance boost for just having her equipped. It’s not flashy, but it’s extremely effective, especially when you need reliable crits to knock down enemies.

She also has Rebellion, which boosts a single ally’s critical rate based on your own. If you don’t have many crit-focused tools in the early game, Succubus can fill that gap comfortably.

This concludes our list of the best beginner Personas in Persona 5: The Phantom X.

