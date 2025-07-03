How to farm Konpaku Gems in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Konpaku Gems in Persona 5: The Phantom X are a vital currency you'll frequently use, whether you’re leveling up Phantom Thieves, enhancing Personas, or unlocking new skills and weapons. You’ll depend on them to strengthen your team, and as you play more, you'll quickly notice how rapidly they can run out.

Ad

Here's how you can obtain Konpaku Gems in Persona 5: The Phantom X.

How to get Konpaku Gems in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Konpaku Gems in Persona 5: The Phantom X (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // SEGA)

There are multiple ways to gather Konpaku Gems, and depending on where you are in the game or what mode you're focusing on, some may work better than others. Here’s a breakdown of all the reliable sources:

Ad

Trending

One of the most reliable sources is Lufel’s Business Plan I missions . These are in the top-left corner between the Contracts and Events menu. For example, if you see tasks like "Log in for six consecutive days," you’ll earn 20,000 Konpaku Gems among other rewards.

. These are in the top-left corner between the Contracts and Events menu. For example, if you see tasks like "Log in for six consecutive days," you’ll earn 20,000 Konpaku Gems among other rewards. You can earn Konpaku Gems through the (Personal) Guild system . The better your guild performs, the more points and gems you will receive. Synergy Rank also matters, especially if you focus on Confidants . Level them up for consistent gem rewards.

. The better your guild performs, the more points and gems you will receive. Synergy Rank also matters, especially if you . Level them up for consistent gem rewards. You can also earn a good amount from core combat activities. Clearing Pursuit of Treasure IV in the Realm of Repression is a dependable choice .

. Don’t skip exploring Mementos . Ranking up your Train ticket will earn you some of the highest single gem rewards. While exploring, be sure to break open bins scattered across the area, as they often contain Konpaku Gems or other valuable items. You can also get the gems from particular objects in Palaces.

. Ranking up your will earn you some of the highest single gem rewards. While exploring, be sure to scattered across the area, as they often contain Konpaku Gems or other valuable items. You can also get the gems from particular objects in Palaces. High-end players should also consider Trials from the Sea of Souls. Although seasonal and more challenging, completing these can earn you approximately 3,000 gems per reset cycle.

Ad

All of these methods are worth rotating between depending on your current stamina and what part of the game you’re focusing on.

Also read: How to play Persona 5: The Phantom X in region-locked countries - Possibilities explored

What should you spend Konpaku Gems on?

You’ll use Konpaku Gems quickly, so managing your spending is just as crucial as earning them. Here’s an effective order of where to invest first.

Ad

Leveling personas, especially those with strong synergy. Leveling up Phantom Thieves Upgrading weapons raises damage potential. Awareness Rank Learning new Persona skills is useful, but not urgent unless you need specific buffs.

Ranking up Awareness provides good long-term bonuses, but in the early game, it’s better to focus on raw stats and damage output. Try not to spend everything in one place and concentrate on party-wide strength.

That concludes our guide to farming Konpaku Gems in Persona 5: The Phantom X.

Check out: How to get the S-Rank Card in Kiuchi Palace in Persona 5: The Phantom X

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant — even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.