5 best bike games to play on mobiles (2023)

Bike games are a great way to get an instant rush of adrenaline-filled gameplay. These titles have become very popular among racing fanatics, and some of them offer immersive graphics and fantastic mechanics. However, with such a large number of gaming titles in this genre available for mobiles, you may have a hard time finding the best ones.

That is why this article discusses the five best bike games to play on smartphones in 2023.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s views.

Traffic Rider and four other fun bike games for mobile phones

5) Real Moto 2

Real Moto 2 is a popular name in the bike games genre. It has garnered lots of downloads for its premium HD graphics and very well-detailed superbikes. You can choose from different camera angles to get the best view of the race. The developers have also added many weather modes like snow, rain, day, and night environments to make the overall gaming experience even more interesting.

Requirements for Real Moto 2

Android devices: At least 1GB RAM and Android 5.0 or higher.

At least 1GB RAM and Android 5.0 or higher. iOS devices: At least 1GB RAM and iOS 9.0 or higher

4) Moto GP Racing 22

Moto GP Racing 22 is a fantastic treat for fans who fancy high-speed motorbike racing games. It has realistic graphics and immersive racing tracks where you can show off your skills. This title also allows you to participate in various championships and increase your level to unlock more tracks as well as superbikes.

The developers have also added an option for players that enables them to race against their friends. This can make the overall gameplay even more competitive and enjoyable. Lastly, Moto GP Racing 22 lets you choose your favorite rider and customize your bike to make it the fastest two-wheeler and win more championships.

Requirements for Moto GP Racing 22

Android devices: At least 2GB RAM and Android 5.0 or higher.

At least 2GB RAM and Android 5.0 or higher. iOS devices: At least 2GB RAM and iOS 9.0 or higher

3) Traffic Rider

With over 500 million downloads on Google Play Store, Traffic Rider is one of the most popular bike games around. In it, you can choose from a wide range of 34 motorcycles with cool designs. Moreover, the sounds that these two-wheelers make in the game were recorded using real bikes.

You can ride the motorcycles this title offers in a first-person camera view. Traffic Rider also grants rewards and bonuses for riding fast.

Requirements for Traffic Rider

Android devices: At least 2GB RAM and Android 4.4 or higher.

At least 2GB RAM and Android 4.4 or higher. iOS devices: At least 1GB RAM and iOS 9.0 or higher

2) Bike Racing 3D

This is arguably one of the best bike games for racing and stunt enthusiasts and also features 3D graphics. It boasts over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store. Bike Racing 3D teaches you how to use the two-wheelers in this title and perform cool stunts and jumps over different platforms. The game has over 60 different tracks and five bikes, which you can unlock by leveling up.

Requirements for Bike Racing 3D

Android devices: At least 2GB RAM and Android 4.4 or higher.

At least 2GB RAM and Android 4.4 or higher. iOS devices: At least 2GB RAM and iOS 9.0 or higher

1) Trial Xtreme 4

Trial Xtreme 4 is a bike game that offers high-quality graphics and offline gameplay. In this title, you can ride your motorcycles across 200 different levels with increasingly challenging terrains. The developers have also added loads of customization options for upgrading bikes. One can also race against other players to win more prizes and bonuses in this title.

Requirements for Trial Xtreme 4

Android devices: At least 2GB RAM and Android 5.0 or higher.

At least 2GB RAM and Android 5.0 or higher. iOS devices: At least 2GB RAM and iOS 9.0 or higher

The above are five bike games that fans who love to ride two-wheelers in virtual worlds will likely find enjoyable.

