Black Swan debuted in Honkai Star Rail on February 6, 2024, along with the version 2.0 update. The first phase of version 2.0 features her limited-time banner. The character has captivated the community, and the Trailblazers who summoned her are wondering what the best teams are for her to clear the latest Simulated Universe World.

Simulated Universe is considered one of the title’s end-game activities where players can farm for a variety of Planar Ornaments and earn a few rewards each week by completing the activity multiple times.

For those curious, this article lists the best Black Swan teams for Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 8.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer.

What are the best Black Swan teams for Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 8?

Black Swan + Hanya + Pela + Luocha

A team featuring Black Swan, Hanya, Pela, and Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

Black Swan - (Main DPS)

- (Main DPS) Hanya - (Primary support/Buffer)

- (Primary support/Buffer) Pela - (Secondary support/Debuffer)

- (Secondary support/Debuffer) Luocha - (Healer)

This Honkai Star Rail team composition features Black Swan as the main DPS character. While she is busy fighting, Hanya and Pela assist her by granting her various buffs and debuffing opponents.

The former bestows Black Swan ATK and SPD-related buffs to bring out her true potential, while the latter places debuffs on adversaries to make them vulnerable. Meanwhile, Luocha heals every ally who sustains a hit from an opponent to ensure their survival.

Black Swan + Bronya + Silver Wolf + Huohuo

A team featuring Black Swan, Bronya, Silver Wolf, and Huohuo (Image via HoYoverse)

Black Swan - (Main DPS)

- (Main DPS) Bronya - (Primary support/Buffer)

- (Primary support/Buffer) Silver Wolf - (Secondary support/Debuffer)

- (Secondary support/Debuffer) Huohuo - (Healer)

Black Swan is also the main DPS unit of this Honkai Star Rail team composition. She deals significant damage to all opponents with her abilities. Bronya increases Black Swan’s ATK and CRIT DMG simultaneously by utilizing her ultimate ability, while her skill boosts the latter’s damage and allows her to take action immediately.

Meanwhile, Silver Wolf places bugs on enemies that will either lower their ATK, SPD, or DEF. She also places the Wind element weakness on the enemies, making them vulnerable to that element. Huohuo also assists her allies by replenishing their Energy while healing them to make sure they survive the fight.

Black Swan + Ruan Mei + Pela + Fu Xuan

A team featuring Black Swan, Ruan Mei, Pela, and Fu Xuan (Image via HoYoverse)

Black Swan - (Main DPS)

- (Main DPS) Ruan Mei - (Primary support/Buffer)

- (Primary support/Buffer) Pela - (Secondary support/Debuffer)

- (Secondary support/Debuffer) Fu Xuan - (Tank)

This Honkai Star Rail squad is a hypercarry team featuring Black Swan as the main damage dealer. Both Pela and Ruan Mei assist Black Swan on the battlefield while she is busy fighting.

The latter utilizes their ultimate to inflict Exposed on enemies which makes them vulnerable to Black Swan’s attacks, while the former grants her damage buffs to deal additional Wind damage. Meanwhile, Fu Xuan stands in the front lines to absorb most of the incoming damage and make sure her team members don't get knocked down.