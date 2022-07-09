Which is the best Bomber Cookie for new Cookie Run: Kingdom players?

Bomber Cookies have often struggled to fit into the Cookie Run: Kingdom meta, given other classes like Ambush and Magic took precedence in the early days of the game. And while Poison Mushroom is solely used by players in Guild Battle and Sea Fairy's Legendary tier, making her out of reach for most new players. This means new players will often not get to know the Bomber class until much later.

If you're a new Cookie Run: Kingdom player, read on to learn about a Bomber Cookie who can be accessed early on in the game and might also be able to exponentially increase the pace of your CRK journey.

Gumball is the best Bomber for beginners in Cookie Run: Kingdom

There are a total of six Bomber Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom. One of them is Legendary, and two others are Epic; hence, they are not easily available to new CRK players. The remaining three are Rare Cookies. These are definitely accessible to beginners.

Alchemist Cookie's ATK and subpar DMG Resist and HP directly put him out of contention. Cherry Cookie and Gumball, on the other hand, come with single-hit DMGs, decent cooldowns, and a debuff. It comes down to raw numbers between the two, and Gumball's much higher single-hit DMG and better cooldown time make him the clear winner here.

Gumball Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom - All you need to know

The Cookie's in-game description reads:

"Walls? Ceiling? Obstacles? Everything is a canvas for this mischievous cookie! It is said that he angered the Witch by coloring her oven the day after he was born. He is frowned upon sometimes for his turbulent nature, but he will stop at nothing to share his art with the world."

Unlike most Bombers who occupy the Mid line, Gumball prefers the Rear line. There is no expansive storyline associated with the Cookie, as he only makes a brief appearance in the I Want to Be King! and Herb Cookie's New Plant storylines.

A big reason why Gumball's impressive stats have not come to the attention of most of the Cookie Run: Kingdom community is the lack of his appearance in any major storyline.

Statistics for Gumball Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Gumball Cookie's Art-illery attack has him shooting three bubble gum charges at the enemy, all of which cause AoE (area of effect) damage and decrease the enemy's ATK speed.

13 second base Cooldown

Damage dealt: 264.0% (+3.6% DMG dealt per level)

-20.0% ATK SPD for 6 seconds

Like most Rare Cookies, Gumball has a very straightforward skill that performs just one function. What stands out here is its impressive single-hit DMG, which far exceeds that of most cookies at that level.

As Gumball is an underutilized Cookie rarely seen in the Arena, using him can definitely provide players with an edge over enemies both in PvE and particularly in PvP.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

