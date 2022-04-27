Which is the best Caramel Arrow Topping in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

The Dark Cacao Kingdom's loyal defender has finally come to Cookie Run: Kingdom, and like many others, you have also grinded out the gacha to unlock her. Now in an arena flooded with Caramel Arrows, how does one optimize their Cookie to play well with their team and gain maximum value from the gems they invested in unlocking her?

Of course, upgrading Cookies and their skills is always a good option, but that is obviously something every other player is doing as well. To stand out and optimize the Cookie for one's personal preferences, read on.

How to use toppings to optimize Caramel Arrow Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Caramel Arrow's unique element in the game is her Ranged status being combined with a Front position. This means that she has a need for both high survivability along with the DMG rating boosts that Ranged Cookies conventionally require. Obviously, this points to two main build combinations that players can take up for the Cookie.

The Solid Almond topping, focused on increasing surviability with an emphasis on boosting DMG resist in particular, can help players sustain their Caramel Arrow longer in battle. Cookie Run: Kingdom players who want to use the character as a Tank/DPS character can consider using this topping.

Another option for fans looking to optimize their Caramel Arrow is the Searing Raspberry topping. This topping boosts the DMG rating of the Cookie it is applied to. A full Searing Raspberry build can multiply almost any Cookie's DMG rating by 5x, and Caramel Arrow is no exception.

With this DMG boost, Caramel Arrow can outgun out some of the best DPS characters in Cookie Run: Kingdom, including Sea Fairy, in both AoE and single hit damage.

Searing Raspberry vs Solid Almond Topping for Caramel Arrow in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Another aspect players may consider while making their choice between the two is the availability of either toppings. Solid Almond toppings are generally more accessible given that they frequently appear in the trade spaces and as rewards for various challenges in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

In comparison, Searing Raspberry toppings are rare resources and are largely obtained via grinding out specific levels in the game.

Players who are leaning on using the Searing Raspberry should also take note of the fact that these toppings are designed to serve the main DPS characters in the team, and will have a negative effect on the Cookie's DMG resist substats. Clearly, this will take away from Caramel Arrow's ability to be a Front position Cookie, so players should be ready to make that trade-off to use this damage-focused build.

At the end of the day, the ideal toppings for every player will be mandated by their own team composition and playing style. Players can also experiment with combos of both toppings instead of going for full builds if they want a more balanced Caramel Arrow to complete their CRK roster.

Fans can keep track of this space to learn all about the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom releases as they go live.

Edited by Atul S