Best character to get in Genshin Impact 3.8: Eula, Kokomi, Wanderer, and Klee pull values

The highly anticipated Genshin Impact 3.8 update is right around the corner. HoYoverse is not releasing any characters in the upcoming patch, and thus the new version will be a complete rerun patch with Eula and Klee's long-awaited rerun in the first phase. In addition, version 3.8 will feature Kokomi and Wanderer in the second phase.

That said, some beginners might still be considering if they want to pull for any 5-star unit in the upcoming patch, and if yes, then who. This article will briefly review each character that will get a rerun in the upcoming update and discuss their pull value in Genshin Impact version 3.8.

Genshin Impact version 3.8 banners pull value

Eula

Eula is a 5-star Claymore unit with a Cryo vision but she specializes in dealing Physical DMG. Adding the fact that there are no dedicated supports for Physical DMG, she is not considered meta in Genshin Impact. However, travelers would be surprised to know that she has the strongest Elemental Burst in the game thanks to her amazing multipliers.

Interestingly, Eula also currently holds the record for the single highest damage of 9.5 million in the Overworld, without bugs and glitches. At the end of the day, she can be a great addition to an account if players are also getting her constellations because they give her a ton of damage bonuses, making her absolutely broken.

However, a C0 is debatable considering that Fontaine is only a few weeks away. At the same time, fans who do not care about meta and simply like her as a character should definitely try and pull for her.

Klee

Klee is a 5-star Pyro character and her choice of weapon is Catalyst. She is a good main DPS unit in Genshin Impact, but gameplay-wise, travelers can easily find better alternatives if they are only looking for a Pyro DPS, such as Hu Tao, Yoimiya, and Xiangling.

Klee also has a unique playstyle that focuses on her kit as a whole rather than a part of it, and understanding and mastering it can be a lot of work, especially for beginners. Therefore, from a meta-perspective, players can choose to skip her, but at the same time, if they are interested in her as a character and want to try something new, they should definitely pull for her.

Kokomi

When Kokomi was first released in Genshin Impact, she received a lot of criticism from the community due to her negative CRIT Rate of -100%. However, she is now considered to be one of the best Hydro support units in the game and she is also one of the best choices in Freeze, Bloom, and Hyperbloom teams.

If travelers are looking for a unit that can apply Hydro, heal the party, and also provide several buffs and debuffs without taking a lot of field time, then Kokomi is the one. She is also very F2P-friendly and thus is arguably the best character in version 3.8 banners meta-wise. That said, no one should feel forced to pull her if they are not interested or are saving for someone else.

Wanderer

Wanderer will get his first rerun in the second phase of Genshin Impact 3.8. He is an amazing Anemo main DPS unit, with a unique playstyle. His skill allows him to float in mid-air and increases his damage. This can also be very useful in exploration. He also works pretty well with other units, but at the same time, he has his weakness such as his overreliance on supports like Bennett and Faruzan.

On that note, even with his interesting and unique kit, Wanderer is far from being a meta unit because there are several characters that can easily outperform him. That said, he is still one of the most fun-to-play characters in Genshin Impact.

All four characters have their own good and bad points. And once again, Genshin Impact players shouldn't feel forced to pull any character based on meta, and they should just go for whoever they like.

