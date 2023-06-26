Genshin Impact Eula materials guide: Ascension, Build, artifacts, and talent resources

Genshin Impact's upcoming 3.8 update is only a week away and will feature Eula in Phase I banners. The 5-star character from Mondstadt is returning to the limited banners after disappearing for a year. This will be the third rerun for the fan-favorite Cryo Physical DPS and interested players waiting to summon her rate-up banner may want to start pre-farming.

As an older character in the roster, all of her ascension materials and talent resources are available in the current version. Players may also be wondering about the best artifacts to farm and the best weapons for her. This article will outline everything important about Eula's build and ascension materials in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.8: Eula Lawrence and her ascension, talents, and build

Genshin Impact 3.8 will be released on July 5, 2023, and many are eagerly awaiting Eula's return to the character-event banner in its Phase I banners. She is a 5-star Cryo character with a unique kit, and is well-known for her nuke-level Physical damage.

Eula's ascension materials (Image via HoYoverse)

Given below is a list of all of Eula's ascension materials needed to reach character level 90 in Genshin Impact:

Shivada Jade Sliver x 1

Shivada Jade Fragment x 9

Shivada Jade Chunk x 9

Shivada Jade Gemstone x 6

Dandelion Seed x 168

Crystalline Bloom x 46

Damaged Mask x 18

Stained Mask x 30

Ominous Mask x 36

Players can spend their original resin on Cryo Hypostasis to farm Shivada Jade and Crystalline Bloom, making farming her resin an efficient process. The different variants of masks can be gathered by defeating Hilichurls, Samachurls, Mitachurls, and Lawachurls. Players can use the Adventurer's book to track and hunt these monsters.

Meanwhile, Dandelion seeds can be found exclusively in various windy parts of Mondstadt. It is recommended to use Genshin Impact's interactive map or any video guide for quick and efficient farming routes.

Eula's talent materials (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is another list of all the Eula materials needed to max out all her talents in Genshin Impact:

Teachings of Resistance x 9

Guide to Resistance x 63

Philosophies of Resistance x 114

Dragon Lord’s Crown x 18

Crown of Insight x 3

Damaged Mask x 18

Stained Mask x 66

Ominous Mask x 93

The resistance talent books can be farmed from Mondstadt's talent domain on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The Dragon Lord Crown is the weekly boss material obtained from Azdaha.

Eula is a Physical Hypercarry

Despite being a Cryo character, Eula is a Hypercarry unit that can deal massive bursts of Physical damage to her opponents. Equipping her with the right artifacts and weapons will allow her to reach her true damage potential. Starting with her weapons, here is a list of the best claymores to use:

Songs of Broken Pines

Wolf's Gravestone

Skyward Pride

Serpent Spine (BattlePass)

Luxurious Sea Lord (Limited-Event Reward)

Prototype Archiac (F2P)

Lastly, Genshin Impact players will want to farm 4-piece of the Pale Flame artifact set. This is her undisputed best-in-slot set that provides additional Physical DMG and ATK% when the passive is triggered. Those who are yet to find any four decent Pale Flame pieces can settle for a 2-piece combo of Pale Flame and Bloodstained Chivalry in the early stages of their Eula grind.

