Best characters to team with Astra Yao in Zenless Zone Zero

Astra Yao has officially joined Zenless Zone Zero’s playable roster as an S-Rank agent following the version 1.5 update. She is a Support specialist from the Ether roster, who boasts the ability to heal allies while boosting their damage output exponentially. Hence, most players would want to equip her in a team to essentially tackle the boss domain and endgame content.

Given Astra Yao’s versatility, she can be used across a plethora of compositions. However, a few specific Anomaly and Attack agents can make the most of her kit. This article discusses some of the best characters to team with Astra Yao in ZZZ.

Best Zenless Zone Zero characters to team with Astra Yao

1) Miyabi

Miyabi (Image via HoYoverse)

Miyabi is by far the best character to team with Astra Yao in Zenless Zone Zero, for multiple reasons. She is an Anomaly agent with the strongest abilities in the game, so they can scale with buffs throughout the combat. Astra Yao is capable of providing massive Attack stats and CRIT DMG, boosting the hypercarry agent’s damage output.

Miyabi can further help Astra access her additional abilities to empower herself. The healing from her Ultimate can further aid allies if they sustain damage. Overall, you can expect to clear the highest level of Shiyu Defense domain with the duo, as long as you build them properly.

2) Harumasa

Harumasa (Image via HoYoverse)

Harumasa in Zenless Zone Zero has the potential to be one of the best rotational DPS in the game, whom you can also use as a hypercarry agent. Astra Yao can push his combat capabilities even further by offering hefty ATK and CRIT DMG buffs.

Additionally, she can frequently trigger Quick Assists, meaning you can also use Harumasa with another DPS agent and switch between the two to maximize damage output. Against bosses that chunk down your HP bar, having Astra Yao will be a game changer since she can heal injured allies right away with her Ultimate.

3) Zhu Yuan

Zhu Yuan (Image via HoYoverse)

Consider replacing Nicole with Astra Yao in Zhu Yuan’s team in Zenless Zone Zero to unleash the damage-dealer’s peak potential. Zhu Yuan is one of the oldest DPS units in the game, who holds up against the powerful enemies introduced throughout various updates. With Astra Yao’s buffs, she can achieve new heights in a battle of raw damage.

You might want to pair the duo with Qingyi, to stun targets. This will provide Zhu Yuan a small window to deal damage without any interruption.

