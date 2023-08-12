5 best characters to team with Kafka in Honkai Star Rail

Kafka, the newest character of Honkai Star Rail, debuted in version 1.2 of the game and is one of the most hyped characters. She wields the element Lightning and specializes in dealing with DoT damage. Trailblazers can acquire her by warping the limited-time event banner. Kafka has become a favorite among players as her kit and damage-dealing capabilities are phenomenal for free-to-play users.

Trailblazers might wonder what characters to pair with Kafka as she is a comparatively new character. Honkai Star Rail players are in the right place, as this article lists the five best characters to team with Kafka.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinion.

Sampo, Luka, Serval, and others are the best characters to use with Kafka in Honkai Star Rail

1) Sampo

Sampo's Splash art (Image via HoYoverse)

Sampo wields the Wind element and treads on the Nihility path specializing in dealing with Wind DoT (Damage over Time) damage in Honkai Star Rail. Trailblazers can obtain the said character by rolling in the limited-time banner featuring Kafka.

Sampo can easily defeat enemies with his DoT capabilities in a team with Kafka. His skill deals Wind damage to two enemies adjacent to each other, and his ultimate also deals Wind damage to all enemies and increases the targets' DoT damage taken for two turns.

Sampo's passive talent is what makes him work well with Kafka. His talent gives his attack a chance to inflict shear for three turns, and the sheared enemies will take Wind DoT at the beginning of each turn. The DoT effect can stack up to five times, making him really powerful.

2) Luka

Luka's splash art (Image via HoYoverse)

Luka is the newest four-star character in Honkai Star Rail, wielding the Physical element and hailing from the Nihility path. Trailblazers can obtain this newly released character by rolling in the limited-time event banner, as he is one of the featured four-star characters.

Treading on the Nihility path, Luka deals Physical damage to his oppositions and has a kit built to deal damage through DoT, which harmonizes well with Kafka. His ultimate bestows him two stacks of Fighting Will and a chance to increase a single enemy target's damage received for three turns, then deal Physical damage to the target.

Luka's main DoT dealing ability is his skill that deals Physical damage to a single target and inflicts bleeding on them for three turns while the enemies are Bleeding and will take 24% of their max HP as Physical DoT at the start of each turn. Luka can operate smoothly with Kafka as both deal damage through DoT.

3) Serval

Serval (Image via HoYoverse)

Serval is a Lightning element wielder who walks on the Erudition path excelling in dealing AoE damage in Honkai Star Rail. Trailblazers can obtain a free copy of the said character as a reward through pre-registration. She is also a featured character in Kafka's limited-time banner, so players can easily snag some Eidolons by rolling in the banner.

In a team with Kafka, both can trounce their opponents with their damage-dealing capabilities. Serval's skill deals Lightning damage to two enemies adjacent to each other and with a chance of inflicting Shock for two turns, and her ultimate extends the duration of their Shock by two turns while dealing Lightning damage to all enemies.

As Kafka deals most of her damage through DoT, Serval can inflict Shock on enemies consistently, and both of them in a party can be very lethal.

4) Pela

Pela (Image via HoYoverse)

Wielding the Ice element and hailing from the Nihility path, Pela specializes in supporting her team on the battlefield. Trailblazers can acquire Pela by rolling in any of the gacha banners in Honkai Star Rail.

Pela's kit revolves around supporting her team with her abilities. Her skill removes one buff from a single enemy and deals Ice damage to that target. Her ultimate deals ice damage and inflicts Exposed on all enemies, which reduces their DEF for two turns. Pela's role in a team with Kafka is to weaken the enemy's DEF and make them take increased damage. Her synergy with Kafka is comparatively high as her passive talent restores extra energy, which allows her to use her ultimate ability more often, letting Kafka deal more damage.

5) Asta

Asta (Image via HoYoverse)

Wielding the Fire element, Asta is a phenomenal support character treading on the Harmony path. Trailblazers acquire Asta during the Warp tutorial at the beginning of Honkai Star Rail.

Asta's kit is full of abilities that support her allies on the battlefield. Her ultimate increases the SPD of all allies for two turns, and her skill deals Fire damage to two enemies adjacent to each other. Her passive talent is also nothing to neglect as it increases all allies' ATK up to five times. Asta is one of the best support characters to pair with Kafka as she can increase Kafka's SPD and allow her to deal more damage.