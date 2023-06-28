The Barbarian is considered to be one of the tankiest classes in Diablo 4. It is well known for its heavy build and its physical weapons. However, even the toughest class needs a little assistance when it comes to elemental damage or resistance. With this being the case, it won't hurt to stock up with some consumables that can help you in your journey as a Barbarian.

There is a wide selection of consumables in Diablo 4 that you can use for survivability, drops, or extra experience gain. These items include elixirs, keys, and potions.

This article lists five of the best consumables that you should always carry as a Barbarian.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the five best consumables to have as a Barbarian in Diablo 4?

1) Whispering Keys

Whispering Keys can be acquired from the Purveryer of Curiosities in exchange for Murmuring Obols. This currency can be acquired through an Obol vendor in any major city and costs 20 Murmuring Obol each.

Whispering Keys can be used to open silent chests. These are massive white chests containing rare items. If you have enough Whispering Keys, you can start hunting for these chests in Diablo 4.

2) Elixir of Demon Slaying

Memorize and understand the art of crafting (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Elixir of Demon Slaying is a must-have since Diablo 4's combat involves a lot of demons. This magic elixir is used to increase damage against demonic enemies like Goatmen, flies, Fallen, and Demons. It will also grant you an experience boost upon use.

This item can be crafted by any Alchemist using the materials listed below. Additionally, this elixir can also be found by opening chests across the Sanctuary.

Crafting Materials

Gallowvine x 15

Angelbreath x 1

Reddamine x 10

Blightshade x 5

Demon's Heart x 3

1000 Gold

3) Elixir of Beast Slaying

The Elixir of Beast Slaying is a must-have for a Barbarian, considering that you will spend most of your time in the wild. This elixir is good for farming items and mats. Material drops from slain enemies can be used to craft or build new items in the Alchemist shop and will be employed extensively when upgrading weapons.

This consumable also grants increased damage against Spiders, Wildlife, Maggots, Snakes, and Werewolves. You can craft this item in the Alchemists shop, but it can also be found in drops and chests.

4) Iron Barb Elixir

Being enslaved by the Alchemist (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Iron Barb Elixir is perfect for a Barbarian, considering that this class has an ironclad build and stature in Diablo 4. This is an elixir that can be used to strengthen certain defense powers.

This consumable elixir grants you a temporary buff that can increase your resistance, Attack, and Speed, among others, for 30 minutes. This will be incredibly useful when diving into enemy lines and inflicting destruction on the field.

However, the Iron Barb Elixir cannot stack and can only be used one at a time. Additionally, you will need these materials to craft this elixir:

Gallowvine

Biteberry

1600 Gold

5) Crushing Elixir

The mastery of elixir crafting (Image Via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Crushing Elixir is considered to be a great consumable for any class, especially the Barbarian in Diablo 4. It increases Overpower damage by 30% and experience gain by 5%. This item doesn't improve how Overpower hits but makes it more effective in improving the rate of damage.

Overpower is crucial for a Barbarian and is considered to be an important ability in the game.

Diablo 4 is available to play on PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox One, as well as Xbox Series X and S.

