Diablo 4 Elixir of Beast-Slaying: Types, recipe, effects, and more

While eliminating Lilith's demonic forces in Diablo 4, you should always make sure that you have the perfect build and accessories for your adventures in the world of Sanctuary. However, one such neglected mechanic that could enhance your build and combat prowess even further is the implementation of useful elixirs while fighting off the hordes of enemies in the game.

Elixirs are highly beneficial decoctions that grant exceptional buffs, which come in handy during combat in Diablo 4. The Elixir of Beast-Slaying is one such item that is extremely useful while you carry out your duties in the dark and marshy areas of Sanctuary.

Diablo 4 Elixir of Beast-Slaying recipe

Elixir of Beast-Slaying Recipe

You can brew each and every elixir present in the game in the the Alchemists' shop. These NPCs can be found in every major city or can be spawned after clearing out strongholds in the action RPG. You can find them beside or close to the Waypoints that you unlocked while accessing the town or completing the stronghold.

Either way, the first Alchemist you will meet is the one in Kyovashad, where you will come to know that players mostly come to these NPCs to upgrade their healing potions. You should also upgrade your stock and keep it topped up, depending on your XP Level, to continue your playthrough in this title with enough health during combat.

However, you should never ignore the importance of elixirs. To craft the Elixir of Beast-Slaying, you will need the following ingredients:

15 Gallowvine

1 Angelbreath

10 Howler Moss

5 Biteberry

3 Crushed Beast Bones

Simply navigate to the Craft Elixirs panel in the Alchemist's menu and select the Elixir of Beast-Slaying to craft it using 1000 gold from your inventory.

Diablo 4 Elixir of Beast-Slaying uses and effects

As the name suggests, the Elixir of Beast-Slaying is used for potently slaying the beasts in Diablo 4's Sanctuary. Keep in mind that the Elixir of Beast-Slaying requires you to be at least a Level 36 character before you can craft it in the Alchemists' shops.

This elixir will grant you a 20% increased damage against spiders, wildlife, maggots, snakes, and werewolves. As you explore the deep dark edges of the world, you will find these enemies to be a constant source of annoyance during exploration. Hence, equip and drink this elixir to quickly deal with such mobs in this title.

Besides dealing increased damage to the monsters mentioned earlier, it also increases your XP gathering by 5%, which runs for its entire active duration of 30 minutes. This was everything you had to know about the Elixir of Beast-Slaying in Diablo 4, and how to use and craft it.

