How to power level in Diablo 4

If you’re going to power level in Diablo 4, it’s easier than you’d think. While sure, it’s perfectly fine to get a higher-level friend to just drag you through content like dungeons, there are perfectly valid ways to grind to level 50 on your own. This only covers getting from 1-50, though. That said, going from 51-100 can likely be done in the exact same way, though you will no longer have story missions to rely on for exp. No matter your class, you can easily work through the game to the first level cap.

Some of these power-leveling tips are going to be fairly obvious, but it’s important to do them anyway. If you want to hit the level cap as quickly as possible in Diablo 4, here are some tips to get there swiftly.

Diablo 4 guide: Tips to gain exp and power level in the game

Perhaps the most important tip for Diablo 4 power leveling is to completely skip World Tier 1. World Tier 2 has an exp bonus, so you may as well start on the harder difficulty. This pairs neatly with the next important power-leveling tip, play with friends. Partying up gives you +10% exp, and you also gain another 5% boost when others are nearby. They don’t have to be in your party, either!

Since Diablo 4 features cross play, you can enjoy partying benefits no matter what platform your friends are on. Having a friend or two in World Tier 2 makes it a bit more manageable too, so grouping makes leveling faster.

The most obvious thing is to complete the main story of Blizzard’s latest action RPG as it gives tons of experience points. If you want to go beyond level 50 and hit level 100, you need to do this anyway. You will also want to take the time to do your class’ side quest whenever they pop up.

These represent a new mechanic and power for your character class in Diablo 4, so you will want to go out of your way to do them whenever possible. Speaking of going out of your way, take the time to do the World Quests (orange circles) on the map. They are often worth a good amount of exp, and don’t take much time, so they are key to power leveling.

Another obvious point of advice is to just kill everything. When you come across the forces of evil, demolish them and move on. You also want to take the time to clear every Stronghold you come across. They give 100 Renown, which is important, and you also unlock more dungeons and teleporters.

Speaking of Strongholds, Kor Dragan features a buff you can get at the fire. It stacks up to 15 times (for a total of +15% exp), and increases the amount of experience gained from killing enemies. So, it’s a key to power level success in Diablo 4.

Another way is to grind the dungeons with a few friends. Some players consider Anica’s Claim and Rimescar Cavern since there’s a vendor nearby. Cruising through dungeons as a group is also, frankly, a lot of fun. This might not be the most efficient way to grind, but it’s a fun, enjoyable way to do so.

These are the best ways to power level through Diablo 4. The game will be launched on June 6, 2023, and you can read our review here.

Poll : 0 votes