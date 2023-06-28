5 best consumables for Rogues in Diablo 4

The Rogue in Diablo 4 is considered to be a stealthy and lethal assassin that lurks in the shadows. It is one of the top damage-dealing classes in the game but lacks defensive capability and damage resistance. Even so, with its concealment ability, this class has an advantage when it comes to repositioning or getting away from sticky situations.

There are many ways to prolong your survivability in Diablo 4 as a Rogue, such as upgrading your physical items and investing in evasive abilities. However, there are certain situations in which upgrading won't cut it, so you will need a little boost from the consumables that the game offers.

With that said, here are five of the best elixirs, potions, and many more that you can use as a Rogue in Diablo 4.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the five best consumables for a Rogue in Diablo 4?

1) Elixir of Demon Slaying

The Elixir of Demon Slaying is crucial to any class in Diablo 4 since you will face plenty of demonic entities in your playthrough. The Rogue class, in particular, will spend most of their time in regions where hellish enemies are most prominent.

The Elixir of Demon Slaying increases damage against enemies like Fallen, Flies, Goatmen, and Demons by 20 percent. Additionally, you will gain five percent experience once it is activated.

2) Third Eye Elixir

You can get this elixir once you've reached level 40 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Rogue class already has evasive abilities that can help you reposition and disengage from enemies. However, increasing the odds of not getting hit or mobbed by opponents is still crucial.

The Third Eye Elixir will not only grant you an increased dodge rate of six percent but will also give you an extra five percent experience points. This will ensure that you can move freely without taking a ton of damage.

3) Assault Elixir

In Diablo 4, you can never have enough DPS (damage per second). The Assault Elixir is a great consumable to have as it will increase your attack speed by 13 percent. This makes it perfect for a Rogue that prioritizes critical damage or true damage. It can either make or break your build, depending on your playstyle.

You can craft this elixir through the Alchemist shop located in any major city. Alternatively, you can get it as a loot drop from enemies.

4) Elixir of Man Slaying

Spending time with your precious Alchemist (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You need the Elixir of Man Slaying as a Rogue in Diablo 4, as you will spend the majority of your time in dungeons, killing enemies and farming items.

The Elixir of Man-Slaying will provide increased damage against Cannibals, Bandits, the Knights Penitent, and Cultists by 20 percent. It will also increase experience points by five percent.

You can craft this item in the Alchemist shop. There is also a chance that a slain enemy will drop it along with other loot.

5) Whispering Keys

Whispering Keys are important to have since Rogues in Diablo 4 heavily rely on unique items. You must have Whispering Keys with you to unlock Silent Chests that are scattered in the world of Sanctuary.

Whispering Keys can be bought from the Purveyer of Curiosities for 20 Murmuring Obols. This currency can only be acquired through an Obol vendor, which can be found in any major city in Sanctuary.

As soon as you have accumulated a bunch of Whispering Keys, you can start the hunt for Silent Chests. Try to dedicate a session to unlocking multiple chests to increase the odds of getting ancient items.

Diablo 4 is now available on PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox One, as well as Xbox Series X and S.

