Diablo 4 Elixir of Man-Slaying: Recipe, effects, and more

The enemies you encounter as you travel through Sanctuary in Diablo 4 will get stronger with time. While your character also goes through a similar effect, you will want as much help as possible while fighting higher-level Bosses in the game. Elixirs are super useful when it comes to that. The Elixir of Man-Slaying is one such substance that will help you deal with human enemies in the game.

The additional damage output this potion gives you will help you breeze through them. This guide will tell you how to make the Elixir and use it in-game.

Diablo 4 Elixir of Man-Slaying recipe

The Elixir of Man-Slaying can be cooked using the following ingredients:

15 Gallowvine

10 Reddamine

5 Lifesbane

1 Angelbreath

3 Paletongue

1000 Gold

Gallowvine is a common herb that can be found all over Sanctuary. Reddamine can be found in Dry Steppes, while Lifesbane only grows in Kehjistan, in the extreme west of Sanctuary. Angelbreath is rare compared to the previous herbs and can be found in the Deep Forest region of Scosglen.

Paletongue is a Monster Part that can be harvested by killing Human Evils, such as Cultists. You can find them spawning in large numbers when you go to collect Angelbreath in Scosglen.

Once you have gathered all the ingredients for the Elixir of Man-Slaying in Diablo 4, you must find the Alchemist. Here, you have to select said Elixir from the menu. Please note that it is mandatory to be at least level 36 to concoct this potion.

Diablo 4 Elixir of Man-Slaying effects and uses

As the name suggests, the Elixir of Man-Slaying in Diablo 4 helps you slay humanoid enemies. The Elixir boosts the damage output against creatures like Cannibals, Bandits, Knights Penitent, and Cultists by 20%. This will apply to damage whether you use ranged attacks from Sorcerers or melee attacks from Barbarians.

You also get increased Experience when the effect of this Elixir is active. For every monster you slay or objective you complete, you will get an extra 5% Experience. Both effects of this elixir last for thirty minutes after you consume the substance.

What are the different ways of finding the Elixir of Man-Slaying in Diablo 4?

There are a couple of ways to find the Elixir of Man-Slaying other than crafting it from scratch using the ingredients stated above. The ways are as follows:

Some enemies drop random Elixirs alongside other items once you defeat them.

You can find these Elixirs from Chests that are scattered across Sanctuary. You will have a higher chance of finding an Elixir from event-themed Chests.

This is everything you need to know about the Elixir of Man-Slaying in the latest edition of the Diablo franchise.

