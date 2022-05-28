Best CR-56 AMAX loadout in Warzone Pacific Season 3 Reloaded

Regardless of the meta, the CR-56 AMAX has proven to be a deadly assault since it was released in Modern Warfare, and that fact hasn't changed even in Warzone Pacific Season 3 Reloaded. Many of the weapons in the battle royale were tuned for a massive update in Season 3. The AMAX was part of that group.

Unlike options such as the NZ-41, the CR-56 didn't get much of a change in this round of tuning. Even with the changes, Raven Software gave a slight nerf to the base stats on this assault rifle.

Max damage on each shot decreased from 35 down to 31. Minimum damage was also reduced from a base of 31 down to 24. This will undoubtedly make a difference in the weapon's performance, but the overall loadout remains similar to before.

Warzone Pacific Season 3 Reloaded: Best CR-56 AMAX loadout

Most of the Modern Warfare assault rifles in Warzone Pacific Season 3 Reloaded have a similar loadout pattern, including the CR-56 AMAX weapon.

Only five slots are available for attachments, which is half of what the Vanguard weapons offer. This can translate to less power, but the Modern Warfare weapons make up for it in their base weapon statistics, and only minimal buffs are needed.

CR-56 AMAX Warzone attachments:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440

XRK Zodiac S440 Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine: 45 Round Mags

45 Round Mags Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

The first part of this loadout is standard across all Modern Warfare-styled weapons, the Monolithic Suppressor. Nearly every gun in Warzone has a similar attachment from their respective games, though they have continued to get more powerful year after year.

On the 2019 weapons specifically, the Monolithic Suppressor will increase the effective damage range of the shots. The bonus of sound suppression doesn't hurt the loadout either.

Next is the barrel attachment, and the best option for assault rifles is typically the one based on range. In this case, that barrel is called XRK Zodiac S440, and it has plenty of great benefits.

Effective damage range gets another boost on this attachment, but it isn't the main course. Instead, players will need the weapon's added bullet velocity and recoil control.

Third on the list is the Commando Foregrip, another incredibly common attachment to the Modern Warfare line of weapons.

This was always used on assault rifles due to the positive recoil that can be gained, along with next to no negatives. Other underbarrels will offer far more negative mobility, so this is the best way to balance those.

Ammunition must also be beefed up on the CR-56 AMAX, and in this loadout, the 45 Round Mags are the best. An extension of some kind is needed in Warzone Pacific, and it's the only option available on the AMAX. It's not a ton, but it's well worth the slot.

The last attachment in this CR-56 AMAX loadout is the VLK 3.0x Optic, another staple piece for any assault rifle in the area. Using a 3x scope is typically the way to go so that versatility is boosted, and it should finish up the loadout so that players can succeed in Caldera.

