The best AX-50 loadout in Warzone Pacific Season 3

At this point in Call of Duty: Warzone, there are a ton of different sniper rifles available for players to choose from, but the majority of rifles can't compare to what the AX-50 offers in Warzone Pacific Season 3. This sniper rifle from the Modern Warfare line of rifles has never gone out of style in the game.

There are a couple of reasons why the AX-50 sniper has remained a popular option for the players, and those reasons can mainly be linked to the hybrid ability of the weapon in Warzone. It isn't the fastest or the strongest rifle that players can choose from in the game, but both of those factors combine to make this weapon capable of hitting quick shots that tear through enemy armor plates. With the right attachments, players can easily out-snipe their opponents in the game.

Warzone Pacific Season 3: Best attachments for the AX-50

Players can use this Modern Warfare sniper for more damage (Image via Activision)

Aside from the marksman rifles in Modern Warfare, the AX-50 was one of the most popular Sniper Rifles due to its versatility. It has just enough speed, range, and damage to serve as a fantastic mid-to-long-range option against other sniper rifles in the game. At the base, the weapon already has a ton of damage, so it needs some speed compensation with the attachments.

Warzone Pacific AX-50 attachments:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: 32.0" Factory Barrel

32.0" Factory Barrel Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Stock: Singuard Arms Assassin

Singuard Arms Assassin Laser: Tac Laser

On nearly all of the Modern Warfare line of weapons, the Monolithic Suppressor has been a staple attachment. The most obvious positive is the sound suppression that it offers. Its effective damage range is also increased, which is a massive benefit for any sniper rifle within the game. It may not have the same buffs from other games, but players should not skip it.

The only other range attachment for this sniper rifle is the 32.0" Factory Barrel. Once again, there will be a boost to the overall effective damage range on the weapon. However, apart from range, the AX-50 will also get additional bullet velocity and better control of the weapon. This is another way to ensure that players utilizing this rifle have an advantage over marksman rifle users with less range and damage.

Further attachments to this Modern Warfare sniper focus on the overall speed of the weapon. Without any boosts, it's simply too slow and will lose many mid-range fights. The Stippled Grip Tape will increase ADS speed in fights, making scoping much faster.

For the stock, players should use the Singuard Arms Assassin attachment. This will increase ADS speed when scoping in, and it will also improve sprint-to-fire speed. Sprint-to-fire time will ensure that players have less delay in shooting if they are springing from one area to another.

The last attachment to this build, and perhaps the fastest, is the Tac Laser. There is only one major negative, and that is the visible green laser for teammates and enemies alike. Apart from that, this attachment will also increase ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speed.

