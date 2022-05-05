The best HDR loadout in COD: Warzone Season 3

The HDR, along with other sniper rifles in the game, are expected to be a huge part of the meta as COD: Warzone Season 3 rolls along. Caldera is a large island, and Call of Duty players love to snipe. The latter part has been a fact since multiplayer was first introduced into the war-simulating shooter franchise.

This means that the HDR will be the weapon of choice for many as they try to survive in the battle royale. With the best loadout available, picking off enemies from a distance and racking up kills will become second nature to players.

The best COD: Warzone Season 3 loadout for the HDR

The best HDR gunsmith loadout in COD: Warzone (Image via Activision)

A ton of nerfs and buffs were implemented as the battle royale transitioned to Season 3: Classified Arms. This has made it a bit confusing for returning players whose favorite guns might not be as good in the new meta.

With the update, the HDR's position in the meta has gotten stronger. It is able to contend with other snipers like the Swiss K31 and Kar98k. It just needs a bit of tweaking with the right attachments for players to be able to take full advantage of it.

The best loadout possible will make HDR a long-range killing machine. Firing consecutive shots is very much possible and hitting heads just speeds up the process.

Attachments

Here are the best attachments for the HDR sniper rifle in Warzone Season 3:

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Barrel : 26.9″ HDR Pro

: 26.9″ HDR Pro Laser : Tac Laser

: Tac Laser Optic : Variable Zoom Scope

: Variable Zoom Scope Stock: FTAC Stalker-Scout

The Monolithic Suppressor is a must-have for just about any gun in Warzone that comes from Modern Warfare. It silences the sniper rifle and adds a solid bullet velocity increase.

The HDR Pro barrel attachment piggybacks off of the muzzle. While it reduces the mobility slightly, it adds to the damage range, bullet velocity, and provides a bit of recoil control.

Next is the Tac Laser. The Tac Laser adds a visible laser to the weapon, so it might take away the stealth elements that could be added to the sniper. Regardless, it boosts ADS speed, aim stability, and aim walking steadiness.

Optics are always up to the preference of the player, but the Variable Zoom Scope fits in nicely with the HDR in Warzone Season 3. It allows for multiple ranges to be viewed, giving versatility to the type of shots players can hit.

Finally, the weapon's stock should be the FTAC Stalker-Scout. It retrieves some of the ADS speed lost by a few of the other stocks. Aim stability does take a small hit, but being able to zoom in faster on targets is a worthy trade-off.

Edited by Mayank Shete