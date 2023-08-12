Best Daken decks in Marvel Snap for August 2023

It is a new season in Nuverse’s digital collectible card game again, and gamers are already looking for the best Daken decks in Marvel Snap to place the new card in their arsenal. “Big in Japan,” the new season, is themed around Wolverine and his adventures in the land of the rising sun, and new cards are arriving in the game to increase your options in hand. Daken in the comics is the son of Wolverine, who inherited his father’s powers.

His card in the title is an amazing addition to the two-deck archetypes, making it a great choice for players. This article will suggest some of the best Daken decks in Marvel Snap to enhance your chances of winning.

Daken is a three-cost, four-power card that will add the Murmasa Shard to your hand. This is a one-cost, one-power card that doubles the Daken card’s powers when it is discarded or destroyed.

Here are some amazing strategies to help you find the best Daken decks in Marvel Snap.

Silver Surfer Deck

Silver Surfer card in the game (Image via Nuverse)

This strategy and deck arrangement are perfect when you are going for a destroy deck mode for Daken. This three-cost card will fit comfortably in the deck. Thanks to cards like Deathlock that will support the son of Wolverine while allowing you to use Silver Surfer tech cards like Killmonger, you will have a range of options.

The Silver Surfer Deck will look like this:

Nova

Gosse

Brood

Silver Surfer

Storm

Cosmo

Juggernaut

Killmonger

Daken

Deathlok

Maximus

Sera

Daken Destroy

Use Wolverine to make Daken decks more effective (Image via Nuverse)

As it is his strong suit, this deck can also be helpful while using Daken in your arsenal. In this one of the best Daken decks in Marvel Snap, you should try destruction of the deck to unlock certain advantages. With cards like Shang-Chi, Yondu, and Death, using the Marmusa Shard card becomes easier in this deck placement.

The list of cards in this deck is as follows:

Deadpool

Yondu

Bucky Barnes

Wolverine

Carnage

Electro

Venom

Daken

Deathlock

Shang-Chi

Knull

Death

These are some suggestions to remember when looking for the best Daken decks in Marvel Snap.