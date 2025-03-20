Genshin Impact Dendro character tier list: Nahida, Alhaitham, and others ranked

Dendro is one of the seven elements in Genshin Impact. Currently, there are 11 playable characters in the title capable of wielding the powers of this element. While some of them are top-tier and strong enough to overcome any challenges, the others are comparatively weaker and are not recommended for use.

On that note, this article will provide a tier list of all Dendro characters in Genshin Impact, ranking them based on their usefulness in the current meta.

Genshin Impact Dendro characters tier list

A comprehensive tier list comprised of all in-game Dendro characters (Image via HoYoverse || Tiermaker)

As of the ongoing version 5.4, there are 11 Dendro characters in Genshin Impact. While some of them are best suited to be damage dealers, the others come equipped with all sorts of support abilities.

To make it easier for players to pick the best ones, we have brought a tier list that places all available units into five tiers, ranging from S to D in descending order.

Best Dendro characters for DPS in Genshin Impact

Kinich (Image via HoYoverse)

S tier: Alhaitham, Kinich

Alhaitham, Kinich A tier: Tighnari

Tighnari B tier: NA

NA C tier: NA

NA D tier: Kaveh

Alhaitham and Kinich are definitely the strongest damage dealers from the Dendro element in this RPG and are worthy of being in the S tier. While the former is capable of dealing immense damage with his Normal Attacks in Quicken and Hyperbloom team compositions, the latter's Nightsoul Blessings ability in Burning reaction teams makes him a strong DPS.

Tighnari is a good standard banner damage dealer and is hence placed in the A tier. He can deal a lot of damage via his special Charged Attacks and defeat enemies from a distance.

Lastly, we have placed Kaveh in the D tier due to his lackluster damage output.

Best Dendro characters for support in Genshin Impact

Nahida (Image via HoYoverse)

S Tier: Nahida

Nahida A Tier: Baizhu, Emilie

Baizhu, Emilie B Tier: Yaoyao, Collei, Traveler

Yaoyao, Collei, Traveler C Tier: Kirara

Kirara D Tier: NA

As one would expect, the Dendro Archon, Nahida, is at the top of this tier list in the S tier. She is one of the best support units from the element, as she can apply Dendro on enemies from off-field to enable a variety of elemental reactions. Moreover, she can even buff her teammates' damage output.

Baizhu and Emilie are the best Dendro support characters after Nahida. While the former is an amazing healer, the latter is the go-to support unit for teams that specialize in triggering the Burning reaction. Considering Baizhu's elemental application is lower than Nahida's, and that Emilie has a niche use case, both of them have been placed in the A tier.

The B tier comprises Yaoyao, Collei, and the Traveler. The former is a good healer, whereas the others can be useful to trigger Dendro reactions in a sub-DPS role.

Lastly, Kirara is the sole character in the C tier. Although she is a decent shielder, she doesn't offer much else.

