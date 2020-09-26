Diamonds are the in-game currency of the renowned battle royale game, Garena Free Fire. There are a wide variety of items that players can acquire by using them. The Elite Pass, which is the tier-based reward system, can also be procured by using diamonds.

There are several stores available on the internet from where players can purchase diamonds. In this article, we list out the best diamond shops for Free Fire.

Best diamond shops for Free Fire

#1 Codashop

Codashop (Image Credits: Codashop)

Codashop is one of the most trusted top-up websites. There is currently an offer on the website that provides players with a chance to receive a free Wasteland M1014 Box and up to INR 300 Cashback when they top up more than 310 diamonds using Paytm Wallet or Paytm.

Here is the price list:

INR 40 - 50 Diamonds

INR 80 - 100 Diamonds

INR 240 - 310 Diamonds

INR 400 - 520 Diamonds

INR 800 - 1060 Diamonds

INR 1600 - 2180 Diamonds

INR 4000 - 5600 Diamonds

Click here to access Codashop.

#2 Games Kharido

A snip from Games Kharido's website

Games Kharido is also another popular top-up website. They provide the players with a 100% bonus on the first top-up.

Here are the prices of diamonds on Games Kharido: (The prices are the same as those in Codashop)

INR 40 - 50 Diamonds + 50

INR 80 - 100 Diamonds + 100

INR 240 - 310 Diamonds + 310

INR 400 - 520 Diamonds + 520

INR 800 - 1060 Diamonds + 1060

INR 1600 - 2180 Diamonds + 2180

INR 4000 - 5600 Diamonds + 5600

Click here to visit the official website of Games Kharido.

#3 SEAGM (SEA Gamers Mall).

SEAGM (Image Credits: SEAGM)

SEAGM is the last website on this list of diamond shops. Players can purchase Weekly and Monthly memberships from this website.

Here is the price list of diamonds on SEAGM:

INR 165 – 210 Diamonds

INR 488 – 645 Diamonds

INR 812 – 1080 Diamonds

INR 1623 – 2200 Diamonds

INR 3212 – 4450 Diamonds

INR 4818 – 6900 Diamonds

You can click here to visit SEAGM.

