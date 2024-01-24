Best Dragon Ball Legends Characters for Beginners (January 2024) 

Dragon Ball Legends is a popular action-RPG title that lets gamers carve out a unique Dragon Ball adventure by building their dream team. At its core, Dragon Ball Legends is a fast-paced card-based fighting game that relies on swift combos.

Players begin with the base character named Shallot – a Saiyan who is waiting to transform into a Super Saiyan. While progressing through the storyline, gamers get introduced to recognizable heroes from the Dragon Ball Z universe, including the likes of Goku, Vegeta, Krilin, and Gohan.

The storyline in Dragon Ball Legends is divided into many Books, which in turn are sub-divided into Chapters. This is where the majority of the early-game fighting takes place.

As you progress through the early chapters, your base character, along with the initial team of heroes you meet up along the way, level up, get various equipment, and also get to collect Chrono Crystals. These Chrono Crystals can be used to summon new heroes and build a formidable team for later stages as the doors to PVP will eventually get unlocked.

Alternatively, you can also collect special tickets and pay money to get more summoning rights, which can be used to collect more heroes in your team.

In this article, we’ll provide a list of Dragon Ball Legends characters that will help you dominate the early game story mode.

Best early game characters in Dragon Ball Legends that are a must-have in your team

Before we take a look at the best early game heroes in Dragon Ball Legends, it is important to remember two game rules. Firstly, players are allowed to carry only five members in a party. Secondly, only three party members can take part in battles.

HERO KI RESTORE POWER HEALTH STRK. ATTACK STRK. DEFENSE BLAST ATTACK BLAST DEFENSE ELEMENT Gohan (Kid) 2315 9.91K 24.17K 2.53K 1.67K 2.34K 1.7K Purple Extreme Vegeta 2112 8.7K 20.7K 2.09K 1.46K 2.32K 1.4K Yellow Ultra InstinctGoku 2447 10.24K 24.76K 2.69K 1.62K 2.64K 1.59K Red ExtremeKrilin 2595 8.97K 22.21K 2.13K 1.43K 2.36K 1.51K Purple Extreme Goku 1662 6.44K 16.11K 2.13K 1.06K 1.08K 1.04K Blue Piccolo 2172 8.8K 23.23K 2.03K 1.6K 1.99K 1.57K Green Android 18 1779 7.73K 18.1K 2.13K 1.24K 1.78K 1.32K Yellow Extreme Yamcha 2451 9.19K 21.9K 2.13K 1.5K 2.48K 1.56K Red Whis 2630 9.36K 21K 2.3K 1.57K 2.46K 1.57K Red Kakarot Goku 2378 9.26K 24.36K 2.36K 1.52K 2.18K 1.53K Red

Of all the stats presented above, "Ki Restore" plays a significant role in Dragon Ball Legends. The faster the "Ki Restore" a character has, the better the chances of delivering quick and lethal attack combos using available card slots. These card slots have powerful strike combos, special attacks such as Kamehameha, and various blast attacks, the variety of which depends on the specific character in use.

Summing up with honorable mentions

With a fast Ki Restore rate and critical hit of 1000, Gohan is a gem in the early game of Dragon Ball Legends (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Keeping a team of heroes covering as many elements as possible is a good strategy to progress faster in the early game of the story mode. Kid Gohan is a surprisingly powerful and well-balanced character, and Piccolo and Whis are formidable options too. These three characters can be obtained by progressing enough in the story mode, but some of the others on the list, such as Ultra Instinct Goku and Extreme Goku, can only be obtained through summoning.

Also, if you do not have enough Chrono Crystals to summon new heroes to bolster your ranks, you can always rely on Whis and Piccolo’s stats to win you any battle, provided they are part of the chapter you are playing. Otherwise, Shallot, SP Krilin, and SP Kakarot Goku are reliable choices to pick as the third member in a battle.

That concludes our article about the best possible combination of heroes at the beginning of Dragon Ball Legends.