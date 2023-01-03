Best Draupnir Spear skills in God of War Ragnarok: All skills and how to unlock

The Draupnir Spear is Kratos' latest weapon, making its grand debut in God of War Ragnarok. Forged from Odin's fabled ring midway through the game, the wind elemental spear has the power to multiply itself.

In God of War Ragnarok, Draupnir Spear has three skill trees: Technique, Ranged, and Melee. The best skills of each type are listed below.

Gale Force and other great Draupnir Spear skills in God of War Ragnarok

A new addition to Kratos' arsenal, the Draupnir Spear is his third weapon in God of War Ragnarok. There are three skill trees for the weapon, focusing on different aspects of Technique, Ranged, and Melee. Let's look at the best from each tree in God of War Ragnarok;

Best Draupnir Spear Technique skill - Draupnir’s Call: The Draupnir Spear has quite a few elemental Technique skills, each effective in its own way. However, for the best one to unlock early, one can't go wrong with Draupnir's Call. It detonates all embedded spears into wind explosion dealing damage.

Best Draupnir Spear Ranged skill - Gale Force: Embodying its Wind elemental, the Gale Force ranged skill knocks enemies backward, dealing damage. Upgrading it will let Kratos pull the enemies closer to deal more damage, making them airborne.

Embodying its Wind elemental, the Gale Force ranged skill knocks enemies backward, dealing damage. Upgrading it will let Kratos pull the enemies closer to deal more damage, making them airborne. Best Draupnir Spear Melee skill - Rising Wind: While Raising Wind is a late-game skill unlock, it is one of the strongest melee attacks for the Draupnir Spear. Binding a combo of light and heavy attacks, the attack launches enemies, and upgrading it will also add a whirlwind.

The three skill trees, along with their in-game descriptions, in God of War Ragnarok are listed below.

All Technique, Ranged, and Melee skills for Draupnir Spear in God of War Ragnarok

Kratos' latest weapon, the Draupnir Spear, adds a new dimension to combat in God of War Ragnarok. Harnessing the power of wind, it has three skill trees, similar to the Leviathan Axe and Blades of Chaos.

Technique

The Technique Skill tree focuses on the Draupnir Spear's wind elemental and other technical attacks. From detonating embedded spears into wind explosions to creating whirlwinds, harnessing it allows Kratos to use the winds in God of War Ragnarok.

Draupnir’s Call I - Press Ability Attack to slam down the Draupnir Spear and detonate all embedded Spears into wind explosions.

- Press Ability Attack to slam down the Draupnir Spear and detonate all embedded Spears into wind explosions. Draupnir’s Wail - Hold the Ability Button to slam Spear down with even more command, increasing the strength of the resulting detonations. Can also be done when Ability Button is pressed momentarily after any Draupnir Spear attack.

- Hold the Ability Button to slam Spear down with even more command, increasing the strength of the resulting detonations. Can also be done when Ability Button is pressed momentarily after any Draupnir Spear attack. Spear Arsenal I - Increases the maximum number of Draupnir Spears that can be primed for detonation.

- Increases the maximum number of Draupnir Spears that can be primed for detonation. Maelstrom - Perform Melee Attacks in quick succession without sustaining damage to power up the Draupnir Spear, significantly increasing the impact of each Melee Attack. Bonus to Luck and Runic while active.

- Perform Melee Attacks in quick succession without sustaining damage to power up the Draupnir Spear, significantly increasing the impact of each Melee Attack. Bonus to Luck and Runic while active. Violent Maelstrom - While Maelstrom is full, press Block/Parra Button + Ability Button to consume the meter and activate. Enhances all Draupnir Spear Melee Attacks with significantly increased Stun and impact for a duration.

- While Maelstrom is full, press Block/Parra Button + Ability Button to consume the meter and activate. Enhances all Draupnir Spear Melee Attacks with significantly increased Stun and impact for a duration. Draupnir’s Call II - Each Spear detonation on an enemy briefly weakens it, reducing its resistance to being staggered for a short duration. This effect increases with the number of Spears detonated.

- Each Spear detonation on an enemy briefly weakens it, reducing its resistance to being staggered for a short duration. This effect increases with the number of Spears detonated. Spear Arsenal II - Increases the maximum number of Draupnir Spears that can be primed for detonation to 7.

- Increases the maximum number of Draupnir Spears that can be primed for detonation to 7. Spear Arsenal III - Increases the maximum number of Draupnir Spears that can be primed for detonation to 8.

- Increases the maximum number of Draupnir Spears that can be primed for detonation to 8. Draupnir’s Call III - Draupnir’s Call causes an additional detonation on every enemy impaled with a Spear.

- Draupnir’s Call causes an additional detonation on every enemy impaled with a Spear. Spear Swiftness - Throwing several Spears in quick succession builds up the speed at which they are thrown.

Ranged

Like the other two weapons, the Ranged Skill Tree of the Draupnir Spear lets Kratos use the weapon as a ranged throwing weapon, impaling enemies at a distance. From simply throwing the spear to using the Gale Force, here's a look at all the Ranged Skills for the Draupnir Spear in God of War Ragnarok:

Spear Throw - Aim and Press Light Attack to throw a Draupnir Spear to impale into the surface it hits. Impaled Spears can be detonated with Draupnir’s Call.

- Aim and Press Light Attack to throw a Draupnir Spear to impale into the surface it hits. Impaled Spears can be detonated with Draupnir’s Call. Gale Force I - Aim and Press Heavy Attack to fire a blast of Wind to knock enemies backward.

- Aim and Press Heavy Attack to fire a blast of Wind to knock enemies backward. Any siphoned element within the Spear is consumed to enhance the blast.

Gale Force II - Heavy Attacks can be held during Gale Force to pull in nearby enemies. Launched opponents can be kept airborne by the turbulent force.

- Heavy Attacks can be held during Gale Force to pull in nearby enemies. Launched opponents can be kept airborne by the turbulent force. Gale Force III - Fully charging Gale Force before releasing Heavy Attack significantly increases the power of the blast, causing enemies to be Launched into the air.

- Fully charging Gale Force before releasing Heavy Attack significantly increases the power of the blast, causing enemies to be Launched into the air. Spear Drill - Hold Aim Button and Light Attack to charge a powerful, spiraling Spear toss that repeatedly strikes foes, driving them backward.

Melee

Melee is the most basic form of attack in God of War Ragnarok. From Impaling enemies to raising a whirlwind attack, here's a look at all of the Melee Skills for the Draupnir Spear in God of War Ragnarok:

Impaling Thrust II - Continue Holding Light Attack to impale an additional Spear into an enemy.

- Continue Holding Light Attack to impale an additional Spear into an enemy. General’s Deception - While evading, Hold the L stick back and Press Light Attack to sweep a gust of Wind forwards capable of knocking enemies off their feet.

- While evading, Hold the L stick back and Press Light Attack to sweep a gust of Wind forwards capable of knocking enemies off their feet. Elemental Siphon I - Hold Heavy Attack to siphon enemy’s element into the Spear. Siphoned Spears do elemental damage and can be thrown, impaled, and detonate. The element is lost on using a Spear Runic Attack or after combat has ended.

- Hold Heavy Attack to siphon enemy’s element into the Spear. Siphoned Spears do elemental damage and can be thrown, impaled, and detonate. The element is lost on using a Spear Runic Attack or after combat has ended. General’s Advance - While evading, Hold L Stick forward and Press Light attack to bash forward with the blunt end of the Spear. If the Attack hits an enemy, it automatically follows up with an agile downward strike.

- While evading, Hold L Stick forward and Press Light attack to bash forward with the blunt end of the Spear. If the Attack hits an enemy, it automatically follows up with an agile downward strike. Hoplite Lunge I - While sprinting, Press Light Attack to leap forward and close the gap to an enemy with a strong midair thrust.

- While sprinting, Press Light Attack to leap forward and close the gap to an enemy with a strong midair thrust. Impaling Thrust I - Hold Light Attack Button to forcefully impale a Draupnir Spear into an enemy with a downward strike. Impaled Spears can be detonated with Draupnir’s Call.

- Hold Light Attack Button to forcefully impale a Draupnir Spear into an enemy with a downward strike. Impaled Spears can be detonated with Draupnir’s Call. Hoplite Lunge II - Impale a Spear into the enemy when striking with Hoplite Lunge. Impaled Spears can be detonated with Draupnir’s Call.

- Impale a Spear into the enemy when striking with Hoplite Lunge. Impaled Spears can be detonated with Draupnir’s Call. Phalanx Breaker - Press heavy Attack while sprinting to deliver a powerful overhead sweep that can break an enemy’s guard, followed by a rising strike to Launch weaker enemies.

- Press heavy Attack while sprinting to deliver a powerful overhead sweep that can break an enemy’s guard, followed by a rising strike to Launch weaker enemies. Impaling Thrust III - Continue Holding Heavy Attack to impale a third Spear into an enemy in quick succession.

- Continue Holding Heavy Attack to impale a third Spear into an enemy in quick succession. Rising Wind I - A Heavy Attack Finisher at the end of Light Attack Combo. Press Light Attack, Light Attack, Light Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack to perform. Launches enemies.

- A Heavy Attack Finisher at the end of Light Attack Combo. Press Light Attack, Light Attack, Light Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack to perform. Launches enemies. Elemental Siphon II - Siphoning an element also provides a buff of resistance to that element.

- Siphoning an element also provides a buff of resistance to that element. Rising Wind II - Rising Wind forms a whirlwind to hit and disrupt nearby enemies.

God of War Ragnarok is the final chapter of the Norse Saga. It is now available on the PS4 and PS5.

