How to get the Draupnir Spear in God of War Ragnarok

Like the previous entries in the franchise, God of War Ragnarok features several weapons for Kratos to use and equip throughout the game’s campaign.

Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök @SonySantaMonica



On behalf of everyone here at Santa Monica Studio and all of our development partners, thank you to our wonderful fans for supporting us.



Every person who touched this game put their all into it, we hope you love it as much as we do #GodofWarRagnarok is OFFICIALLY LIVE!On behalf of everyone here at Santa Monica Studio and all of our development partners, thank you to our wonderful fans for supporting us.Every person who touched this game put their all into it, we hope you love it as much as we do #GodofWarRagnarok is OFFICIALLY LIVE! On behalf of everyone here at Santa Monica Studio and all of our development partners, thank you to our wonderful fans for supporting us. Every person who touched this game put their all into it, we hope you love it as much as we do 💙 https://t.co/N7IR9p2jCD

While returning weapons like the Leviathan Axe and Blades of Chaos are obtainable early on in-game, the newly introduced Draupnir Spear is unlockable much later, during an unskippable quest.

This guide will detail on the entire process for unlocking the Draupnir Spear.

Note: Spoilers for the campaign of God of War Ragnarok will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Draupnir Spear is unlockable during Chapter 10 of God of War Ragnarok’s campaign

During Chapter 10 of the campaign, players will be tasked to find a way to forge a weapon capable of killing a god - the Draupnir Spear. Brok will assist Kratos in this endeavor. The path to obtain this spear is detailed as follows:

Head your way through the Myrkr Tunnels in Svartalfheim.

Once in The Forge, head in with Brok to visit the Lady of The Forge.

Solve some minor puzzles involving lifts and levers.

Head down via the lift to finally come face to face with the Lady who will ask for the materials required to craft the Spear.

Using the spearhead crafted by Brok, and the Draupnir rings, the mermaid will forge it into the mighty Draupnir Spear and present it to Kratos, adorning it with his blood.

Once Brok blesses the Spear at Kratos’s request, the quest will end with some startling revelations.

The Spear can now be equipped and used at will.

What can the Draupnir Spear be used for in God of War Ragnarok?

The Draupnir Spear in God of War Ragnarok is primarily a melee weapon that can also be used for ranged attacks, fitting rather well with Kratos’s Spartan training.

This weapon is infused with Wind and has unique abilities for heavy and light attacks. The weapon can be fired an infinite number of times due to its ever multiplying nature, and each shot can be detonated to deal additional damage when Kratos slams the butt of the Spear.

The Spear can also suck in and push back enemies to great effect using the elemental powers of wind. Upgrading the weapon also causes several tornadoes to spawn when used.

The Draupnir Spear can also be used for the traversal and puzzle solving elements of the game, such as creating ziplines to move across and acting as a pillar from which Kratos can swing. It can also destroy several obstacles to find hidden treasures and secrets.

What is God of War Ragnarok?

God of War Ragnarok is a sequel to 2018’s God of War and is an action adventure game that serves as a soft reboot of the iconic God of War series, exclusive to the PlayStation.

The game features the return of Kratos and his son, Atreus in ancient Scandinavia as they fight against destiny to prevent the events of Ragnarok from taking place.

The game was met with widespread acclaim on its November 9, 2022 release and was a top Game of The Year contender.

Poll : 0 votes