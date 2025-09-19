Best EA FC 26 custom tactics for FC Barcelona

As the reigning LaLiga champions, the dominance of FC Barcelona in the world of Spanish club football is reflected accurately in EA FC 26 as well. The Catalan giants have received some massive boosts for their best performers from the 2024/25 season, making them one of the most overpowered teams on the virtual pitch as well.

Ad

The secret to FC Barcelona's success is the mix of experience and youth in their roster. Veterans like Robert Lewandowski continue to impress and score goals, while youngsters like Lamine Yamal and Pedri continue their rise in the sport. These players have all received high overall ratings in EA FC 26. This article will focus on the best formation and tactics that can bring the best out of these superstars.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Ad

Trending

These are the best custom tactics for FC Barcelona in EA FC 26

While FC Barcelona certainly have the personnel required to dominate the virtual pitch, it is important to use the right formation and Roles to find success in EA FC 26. With Yamal and Raphinha being two of the highest-rated wingers in the game, and Marcus Rashford joining the club from Manchester United, a two-striker formation with wingers is ideal for this team.

Ad

What is the best formation for FC Barcelona in EA FC 26?

The 442 formation has always been a fan-favorite due to its simplicity and offensive approach. This setup will also allow gamers to use this team's best players in their preferred positions.

The formation (Image via EA Sports)

Robert Lewandowski and Marcus Rashford will spearhead the attack as the two strikers, with Lamine Yamal playing as the right midfielder and Raphinha as the left midfielder. Pedri and Frenkie De Jong will form the central midfield duo, controlling the tempo of the game by creating plays and winning back possession.

Ad

The defense will consist of Alejandro Balde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi and Jules Kounde. Despite being severely downgraded, Marc Andre ter Stegen is still the best choice for the goalkeeper spot as he is marginally better than their new signing Joan Garcia.

What are the best custom tactics for this formation in EA FC 26?

Both strikers in this formation will play as Advanced Forwards with an attacking focus. With the midfield consisting of Pedri and De Jong, this setup will not require a False 9 to create plays. Both the left and right midfielders will be used as balanced Inside Forwards.

Ad

The Roles (Image via EA Sports)

Frenkie De Jong will be used as a Deep Lying Playmaker with a defensive focus, while Pedri will play as a Playmaker with an attacking focus. Their exceptional dribbling and passing skills will give FC Barcelona the creative edge required under the FC IQ system.

Alejandro Balde will be used as a balanced wingback, tasked with going up and down the pitch to offer support. Meanwhile, Jules Kounde will play as a versatile Fullback to make the most out of his defensive stats. Both centre-backs will be set to the Defender role.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.